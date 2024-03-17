The Simple Solution To Keep Your Pizza Dough From Shrinking

Homemade pizza is not just a delicious meal but also a fun, relaxing activity. Whether you're preparing homemade dough or working with the store-bought version, you might at times notice that no matter how hard you try to stretch that dough, it keeps shrinking back to its former size. It makes it hard to get a thin crust and results in a much smaller pizza. The problem has everything to do with how much time you've let it rest. If your dough isn't cooperating, you need to let it chill out for a bit before working with it again.

If you purchase store-bought pizza dough, it's likely refrigerated — and you'll see that most instructions ask you to let the dough rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before getting to work. This ties back into the same reason you rest it after kneading — the main culprit here is gluten. This protein is found in wheat products and it's a bit temperamental; that's where the resting technique comes in.