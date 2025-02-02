How To Easily Remove Sticky Dough From Your Fingers

Homemade bread, pizza crust, and rolls are a treasure, but they can be messy to make. homemade dough, whether yeasted or not, seems to stick to everything it comes in contact with — including your hands. Try to wash it off with hot water and you might as well have rubbed super glue on them. Fortunately, there's a trick that home bakers and professional chefs alike have used for ages. If you're looking for a way to get rid of sticky fingers without creating a paste-like mess, break out the flour and do a flour wash.

Take a handful of flour — the excess flour you dusted on your countertop works here if you're looking to avoid waste — and rub your hands together until the dough forms into small clumps. The dry ingredient soaks up the moisture while the friction will cause the dough to cling to itself instead of your fingers. Once the worst of the sticky dough is gone, wash your hands with soap and cold water and you are ready to make the next turn in your perfect loaf of sourdough bread. Hot water will activate the gluten in the flour and create the glue-like consistency we're trying to avoid.

You can also use cornmeal to perform this culinary trick. Its slightly grittier texture will actually make it more effective than flour alone. So if you're making pizza and dusting the hot stone with cornflour, save a little to clean your hands before you whip up your favorite homemade pizza sauce.