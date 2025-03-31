8 Recalls That Will Haunt Chain Restaurants Forever

Imagine sitting down at your favorite chain restaurant only to hear later that the dish you just devoured was part of a massive recall. While food recalls are not uncommon, some are so noteworthy and bizarre that they have left a permanent stain on the reputation of a restaurant chain.

This may sound like a nightmare, but foodborne illness is a reality for one in six Americans every year. According to the CDC, an estimated 48 million people in the United States become sick from a foodborne illness per year — a staggeringly high number. Food recalls can happen for various reasons, whether because of tainted ingredients or unclean kitchens. Whatever the cause, these outbreaks' effects on innocent customers are often devastating and potentially deadly.

Despite strict food safety protocols, chain restaurants occasionally face outbreak situations, often leading to recalls of the infected products. Many of these outbreaks are far more than just temporary hiccups. They're the kind of mishaps that linger long after the headlines fade and forever change how the public remembers these restaurants. Here are some of the most infamous food recalls that restaurant chains would rather forget.

