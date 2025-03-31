8 Recalls That Will Haunt Chain Restaurants Forever
Imagine sitting down at your favorite chain restaurant only to hear later that the dish you just devoured was part of a massive recall. While food recalls are not uncommon, some are so noteworthy and bizarre that they have left a permanent stain on the reputation of a restaurant chain.
This may sound like a nightmare, but foodborne illness is a reality for one in six Americans every year. According to the CDC, an estimated 48 million people in the United States become sick from a foodborne illness per year — a staggeringly high number. Food recalls can happen for various reasons, whether because of tainted ingredients or unclean kitchens. Whatever the cause, these outbreaks' effects on innocent customers are often devastating and potentially deadly.
Despite strict food safety protocols, chain restaurants occasionally face outbreak situations, often leading to recalls of the infected products. Many of these outbreaks are far more than just temporary hiccups. They're the kind of mishaps that linger long after the headlines fade and forever change how the public remembers these restaurants. Here are some of the most infamous food recalls that restaurant chains would rather forget.
1. An E. Coli outbreak was linked to cabbage served at Applebee's
With over 1,500 locations in 11 countries, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is known for being an affordable and delicious place to grab a meal. What started as one restaurant in Decatur, Georgia, became a massive restaurant chain generating millions in annual profits. Unfortunately, though, not all customers leave Applebee's feeling their best.
In 2014, Applebee's faced scrutiny after a food poisoning outbreak was traced to several chain locations in Minnesota. Minnesota State health officials identified the presence of E. coli 0111 in the green whole-head cabbage that was being served. While the contamination likely happened before these greens arrived at these locations, Applebee's was left with no other option than to recall their Oriental Chicken Salad as well as several other items off of their menu.
15 people reported being sick with E. coli 0111, and four of these customers needed to be hospitalized. In addition to causing severe gastrointestinal distress, fever, nausea, and a loss of appetite, E. coli infections can be fatal. Thankfully, no deaths were reported, but this outbreak and recall certainly didn't help the restaurant's image. After Applebee's recent revamp, it probably hopes to leave this incident behind.
2. Olive Garden and Red Lobster recalled contaminated salad greens after a parasite infection
Known for its casual dining and decadent Italian-American cuisine, Olive Garden is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in the United States, with nearly 900 locations and booming business. Also from Florida, Red Lobster is another popular restaurant chain known for its vast selection of seafood.
Olive Garden is popular enough to have fan-favorite meal deals, and while most go to Olive Garden and Red Lobster in search of delicious meals, some unlucky customers in 2013 left with a parasite infection instead. Over 400 customers from Olive Garden and Red Lobster locations reported cyclospora cases after dining at locations of the restaurant chain in Nebraska and Iowa. The contamination was ultimately traced to tainted greens produced by Taylor Farms de Mexico, a supplier for these chain restaurants.
Cyclospora is a stomach illness that comes from consuming a single-celled parasite of the same name. Victims can experience diarrhea, nausea, muscle aches, fatigue, and a loss of appetite. In response, these restaurants stopped serving any dishes with these greens. An Olive Garden representative said in a statement (via NBC Philadelphia), "Nothing we have seen prior to this announcement gave us any reason to be concerned about the products we've received from this supplier."
3. IHOP served onions contaminated with salmonella
Since 1958, IHOP has been serving a variety of pancakes to its millions of happy customers. Unfortunately, it was also the source of a significant outbreak of salmonella that was reported in the area in March of 2024. IHOP was linked to the outbreak after it was discovered that the restaurant had served Gills Onions, which had been recalled for salmonella. 11 people in the area were confirmed to have contracted the illness, with over half of those saying they had eaten at IHOP.
After this connection was made, IHOP closed the location, which underwent a major deep cleaning, and reevaluated its commitment to food safety training. Upon inspection, environmental health investigators deemed that the faculty was able to safely reopen. This situation demonstrated how outbreaks can stem from factors beyond the restaurant's control, to food suppliers in other states or countries.
4. Culver's famous Tartar Sauce was recalled because of dangerous mislabeling
Known for its BetterBurgers and frozen custards, Culver's is a beloved quick-service chain based in Wisconsin. While Culver's prides itself on having high-quality ingredients and a friendly atmosphere, it's also known for an unfortunate recall scandal. In 2023, Culver's had to make an urgent recall of its signature Culver's Tartar Sauce. This sauce, which is popular amongst diners, is pre-packaged for customers in small 2-ounce plastic cups. The products had to be recalled because Culver's failed to advertise that the sauce contained fish, soy, and milk products, which are common allergens.
Over 18,000 units of the product had been incorrectly labeled when this recall was enacted, making this quite a big mistake for the company. Even though this was a headache, recalling these products was certainly a necessary decision. Approximately 30,000 people every year seek emergency care for allergic reactions to food, and incorrectly labeling a package could potentially lead to severe illness or even death.
5. Sweetgreen had a major lettuce recall
Known for its quality ingredients and healthy meal options, Sweetgreen has come a long way since its dorm room origins. Unfortunately, the image of this healthy eatery was somewhat tainted after a massive romaine lettuce recall affected this salad restaurant in a major way. In 2018, hundreds of people fell sick from an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuces sold nationwide. Sweetgreen, which incorporates leafy greens into nearly all of its salads and bowls, was forced to recall romaine from its menu entirely for a limited period.
After the outbreak died down, Sweetgreen made a commitment to invest in blockchain technology to help it better track where specific produce is coming from. That way, any bacteria or infection found in food could be traced back to their supplier quickly and efficiently. While outbreaks are never a good thing, technological solutions can hopefully address dangerous infections like E. coli more quickly, and help prevent them from spreading.
6. Panera dropped its Charged Lemonade after tragic deaths
Originally called Saint Louis Bread Company, Panera Bread is known for its quality and convenient food options. With over 2,000 locations worldwide, Panera has grown to become a dominant force in the bakery-cafe industry. Over the years, it's introduced several iconic menu items including bread bowls, mac and cheese, and pastries. However, one menu item has become infamous for a more tragic reason.
In 2024, Panera announced that it was going to remove its contentious Charged Lemonade drinks from the menu. This stemmed from two major lawsuits against Panera, alleging that these beverages led to the deaths of a 21-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man. According to the lawsuits, these individuals were not aware of the amount of caffeine they were drinking, which is around 155-302 mg of caffeine per cup; the FDA advises that people should try not to consume more than 400 mg of caffeine a day. Since this tragedy led to such a massive recall, people can remain hopeful that no one else will become sick or die from these drinks.
7. Frugals milkshakes led to deaths and hospitalizations in Washington
Opened in Washington in 1988, Frugals is a small chain of restaurants that serve burgers, fries, and milkshakes at affordable prices. Customers love the efficiency of Frugals, which supplies their meals with a smile from a convenient drive-through window. Unfortunately, a Frugals location in Tacoma, Washington, was the site of a tragedy after it became associated with a deadly outbreak of listeria. Six people were hospitalized after being served tainted milkshakes from Frugals. After inspection, it was revealed that the ice cream machines used to make the milkshakes were not being properly cleaned. As a precaution, Frugals stopped serving milkshakes at other locations for a limited time.
Listeriosis is a potentially serious illness, and symptoms include fevers, muscle aches, tiredness, confusion, and possible seizures. Tragically, three of the victims of this outbreak ended up dying from it. For some, Listeria can cause sickness up to 70 days after being infected. In a statement, Frugals (via CNN) said, "We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused. We are committed to making any changes deemed necessary to maintain our high standard of operations and prevent this from happening again."
8. Hundred reported illness after eating at Western Sizzlin'
For over 50 years, Western Sizzlin' Restaurant has been providing great steaks cooked with its unique "Flamekist" process. Known for its large menu and bold flavors, Western Sizzlin' has been a favorite for many meat-eaters in the southern and eastern states of the U.S., but back in 2002, Western Sizzlin' made headlines for a less positive reason. The restaurant was linked to a massive salmonella outbreak at a restaurant in Spruce Pine, North Carolina.
People made over 900 reports of sickness after eating at this location. When environmental health personnel inspected takeout food from the restaurant, they found salmonella bacteria in several food items including hamburger steak with gravy, fried chicken, and ham. A few foods are particularly likely sources of salmonella, and even though 369 people who ate at the restaurant reported illness, including two employees, the exact source of this outbreak was never found. This particular outbreak highlights not only how easily people can get sick when infected food enters the kitchen of a major chain restaurant, but how difficult it can be to trace where it all started.