The Dorm Room Origins Of Sweetgreen

College means different things to different people, and for some, it's as much about who you meet as what you learn. That was the case for Jonathan Neman, who met Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru at Georgetown University, struck up a friendship, and together, went on to found the billion-dollar company called Sweetgreen.

Was it a stroke of genius or a stroke of luck? When Neman spoke with How Brands Are Born in 2020, he suggested that it was more of the latter. "One of the best things about doing what we did when we did it, was that we knew nothing," he explained. "Hence, the naivete of not knowing what we were getting into, allowed us to take the leap and do it. I think if we knew what we knew today, we probably wouldn't take that leap."

Sweetgreen's story is a pretty brilliant example of how sometimes, you've just got to go for it. By 2024, it was reported that the company's stock was on the rise, it was eyeing more expansions into suburban markets, and it had around 225 locations. At the time of the 2020 interview, the founders were sitting comfortably with just 91 locations. Growth was happening at a staggering pace: Sweetgreen was overhauling kitchen systems to be powered largely by robots and artificial intelligence, adding menu items like steak, and making it clear it was sticking to the principles that its founders had hashed out in their Georgetown dorm rooms right at the start.