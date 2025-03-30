20 Mediterranean Ingredients To Shake Up Your Normal Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as among the healthiest approaches to food and eating around. Its focus on whole foods, healthy fats, abundant vegetables, and eating fish and seafood make it incredibly versatile and easy to follow. That said, there's one meal where it may seem like some of the primary ingredients that feature prominently in the Mediterranean diet might not quite fit in — breakfast.

Indeed, Mediterranean ingredients can absolutely shake up your normal breakfast routine, if you know which ones and how to incorporate them. That's where I come in. As a professional chef with a background in food anthropology, whose area of expertise includes Mediterranean culinary traditions, I'm uniquely qualified to help you navigate these seemingly murky waters. Read on to discover my favorite Mediterranean ingredients to get my body and mind going first thing in the morning.