20 Mediterranean Ingredients To Shake Up Your Normal Breakfast
The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as among the healthiest approaches to food and eating around. Its focus on whole foods, healthy fats, abundant vegetables, and eating fish and seafood make it incredibly versatile and easy to follow. That said, there's one meal where it may seem like some of the primary ingredients that feature prominently in the Mediterranean diet might not quite fit in — breakfast.
Indeed, Mediterranean ingredients can absolutely shake up your normal breakfast routine, if you know which ones and how to incorporate them. That's where I come in. As a professional chef with a background in food anthropology, whose area of expertise includes Mediterranean culinary traditions, I'm uniquely qualified to help you navigate these seemingly murky waters. Read on to discover my favorite Mediterranean ingredients to get my body and mind going first thing in the morning.
1. Kalamata olives
When it comes to a salty bite, few ingredients deliver like Kalamata olives. These olives, which are common in Greek cuisine, are known for having a high content of heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids. They're almond-shaped with a deep eggplant hue and are generally brined in a wine vinegar solution that should be drained off before eating them. They can be purchased with or without pits, though I tend to be a purist and opt for the former, like these Divina Organic Whole Kalamata Olives, sold by the jar.
They can be used in a variety of breakfast recipes, from a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast bowl to a spin on shakshuka. They are also fantastic in egg dishes, like this chicken frittata with kalamata olives. Lastly, Kalamatas can be turned into a tapenade spread, which is a marvelous base for the best avocado toast you have ever eaten.
2. Greek yogurt
When it comes to protein, few options are as Mediterranean as Greek yogurt. Not only is it flavorful, but its purported health benefits are noteworthy. This strained yogurt is loaded with the same probiotics as regular yogurt, but it also touts higher protein content and much lower levels of carbohydrates. Though available in many flavors, I always opt for the plain variety and typically buy the reduced-fat kind for optimum mouthfeel and flavor.
The thick texture and tangy flavor of Greek yogurt make it ideal for a number of breakfast dishes, including sweet and savory bowls and egg dishes. It's also a fantastic option to add to pancake or waffle batter, or in any number of baked goods. The natural acidity of the yogurt will react with baking soda to leaven baked goods, while contributing additional moisture, giving your finished baking a more delicate crumb.
3. Feta cheese
While there's no shortage of fabulous cheese hailing from the countries surrounding the Mediterranean, one that tickles my taste buds like none other is feta. This salty, sharp cheese originated in Greece, and is generally made from both sheep and goat milk, though varieties made elsewhere may use cow milk. It's a rennet-set cheese that's brined in a salty solution, giving it a distinctive flavor and crumbly texture.
Feta is well-suited for breakfast dishes because of its bold flavor. Though it doesn't melt, per se, it does soften, which makes it a delightful addition to many breakfast dishes, including avocado toast, breakfast bowls, egg dishes, sandwiches, and even stuffed French toast. It can pair just as well with sweet ingredients as it does with savory ones, making it a jack of all trades in the kitchen.
4. Focaccia
Another staple part of a Mediterranean diet is bread, and one of my personal favorites is focaccia. This flatbread, with its light, airy texture and crunchy crust, resembles pizza but is much more sophisticated. Generally dressed with abundant amounts of olive oil and fresh or dried herbs, this bread can completely transform any meal, especially breakfast.
While you can certainly serve fresh focaccia alongside any breakfast meal, the slightly stale day-old variety is a game changer in recipes like avocado toast, a veggie and meat strata, or a savory spin on French toast. Its nooks and crannies give the egg custard ample space to soak in, giving a decidedly delicate texture. Garnish this savory French toast with thinly-sliced prosciutto, freshly shaved Parmesan cheese, and julienned basil for an Italian breakfast worthy of Julius Caesar.
5. San Marzano tomatoes
If you are looking for the Cadillac of tomatoes, look no further than the celebrated San Marzano. This variety of plum tomato, which hails from the Agro Sarnese Nocerino region of Italy, is known for its intense flavor, delicate acidity, dense flesh, and lack of seeds. In the U.S., they're typically sold in cans, but it can be notoriously difficult to tell if the ones you're buying are the real deal.
If you do happen to find the real thing, like these Delallo San Marzano Tomatoes, snag them up and start incorporating them into some of your favorite breakfast dishes. These tomatoes could certainly be puréed to create the best spicy bloody mary ever, but there's another dish in which they'll shine even more brightly — shakshuka. The best shakshuka recipes rely on quality tomatoes, and these certainly fit the bill.
6. Chickpeas
Beans and legumes are essential components of the Mediterranean diet. My favorite variety are chickpeas. Not only am I a hummus aficionado, but whole chickpeas can be a delicious and nutritious element when added to a variety of dishes, including breakfast bowls, quiches, frittatas, and shakshuka. In fact, the ever-versatile chickpea has been a basic pairing with eggs for centuries. A basic stew made from chickpeas, farmer's cheese, pepper, saffron, and egg yolks was a common Tuscan dish served on weekends.
Speaking of hummus, a great way to incorporate this dip into your normal breakfast routine is to spread it on top of your favorite avocado toast recipe. The creamy, nutty hummus is the perfect complement to the rich avocado. For added texture, try tossing seasoned chickpeas into the air fryer for a crispy garnish that can be served with any savory breakfast recipe.
7. Pesto
Pesto is a Mediterranean condiment that can be made ahead of time and kept frozen for a rainy day. Originally part of Genovese cuisine, it's typically made from fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic, and toasted pine nuts. While undeniably delicious on pasta, rice, or steak, it can be a verdant, herbaceous addition to any savory breakfast recipe, from rich egg dishes and crunchy avocado toast to savory French toast and breakfast bowls.
My expert tip for making homemade pesto is to not be too rigid with the recipe. Try swapping the basil for another herb, like mint, parsley, or even arugula. You can also substitute the pine nuts with almonds, pistachios, or macadamia nuts for a milder flavor. Lastly, consider making a red pesto with sun-dried tomatoes for a spin on shakshuka that'll knock your socks off.
8. Pistachios
Nuts are common ingredients in many Mediterranean recipes. Among the more popular ones found across the region are pistachios, favored for their verdant hue and complex flavor which taps into all of your taste buds with sweet, salty, earthy, and savory notes. They're also considered a nutritional powerhouse, being rich in antioxidants, protein, and fiber.
While these nuts can be used whole or chopped, they're also commonly found in cream or paste form. Similar to peanut butter, pistachio cream is a delightful addition to breakfast recipes ranging from bowls and smoothies to pancakes, waffles, or French toast. It can even be used for a sweet and savory spin on avocado toast. When buying pistachios, I recommend opting for ones that are unsalted and have already been shelled, or you could be in for a labor-intensive process.
9. Farro
Whole grains are also a foundation of the Mediterranean diet. While there are many to choose from, one that's satisfying from both a taste and texture perspective is farro. This ancient grain can come in multiple forms, though the most common ones are emmer and spelt. Whole farro is loaded with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and is incredibly versatile to work with.
Because the taste of farro is inherently sweet and nutty, it can work in any kind of breakfast dish, from a breakfast bowl or hash to egg dishes. It's also a great option for a breakfast salad, which is something I routinely served at the bed and breakfast I ran for many years. Once this grain is cooked, it can be combined with roasted vegetables, cheese, bitter greens, avocado, bacon or sausage, a light vinaigrette, and topped with a poached egg for a breakfast that's hearty and healthy.
10. Marinated artichoke hearts
An unusual vegetable that's indigenous to the Mediterranean is the globe artichoke. While you can eat it raw or cooked, it's notoriously challenging to prepare because of its tough stem, spiny leaves, and thistle-like choke, which surrounds the tender heart. That's why I prefer to buy the hearts pre-prepared and marinated in an olive oil and herb solution, like these Cucina & Amore Artichoke hearts.
Marinated artichokes can be added whole, halved, quartered, or chopped into any number of breakfast dishes. Alongside their inherently nutty but earthy flavor and meaty texture, they also contain an antioxidant known as cynarin which can inhibit the tongue's ability to detect sweet flavors. For this reason, you may want to stick to using artichokes in savory recipes, like avocado toast, breakfast bowls, quiche, frittatas, and a distinctive twist on shakshuka.
11. Canned sardines
When it comes to canned fish you need to start eating with breakfast, I cannot recommend sardines highly enough. We all know that we should be eating more fish, but smoked salmon and other shellfish can be quite expensive. Canned sardines are not only cost-effective, but more importantly, they're both healthy and delicious.
The first time I ate them was in Morocco, and they were served to me in so many different ways it was dizzying. From egg dishes to avocado toast to a briny spin on shakshuka, the sky's the limit with this fish. The key is purchasing the highest quality kind. I prefer those that are larger, meatier, and are packed in a flavorful marinade of olive oil, herbs, and spices, like these Mina Moroccan Style Sardines in Tomato Sauce. Though it may be tempting to discard the marinade, don't. It can be used to fry up eggs or added to salad dressing for a boost of flavor.
12. Orzo
When you think of Mediterranean countries and foods, Italy and pasta will likely come to mind. While there's no shortage of different types of pasta shapes to choose from, one that's uniquely well-suited to breakfast dishes is orzo. This dainty pasta is often misidentified as a type of rice, owing to its similar shape. When cooked, it has a delightful creamy, yet al dente, texture and a flavor that's generally slightly nutty, thanks to being made with high-quality durum wheat.
This pasta is fantastic in sweet and savory breakfast dishes alike. I especially enjoy it as a change of pace to quinoa, granola, or oatmeal in a breakfast bowl, as well as an alternative base to potatoes in a hash. It can also be turned into a type of fritter, similar to a sweet twist on a classic arancini, served with maple syrup and fresh fruit.
13. Sesame seeds
Though seeds of all kinds are popular, one need not look further than tahini paste to recognize the centrality of sesame seeds in the Mediterranean diet. Sesame seeds are not just a great source of heart-healthy unsaturated fat and protein, but they also lend a distinctive flavor to sweet and savory dishes alike. From homemade granola and breakfast bowls to avocado toast and egg dishes, there are a number of unique ways to use sesame seeds for breakfast that you may never have thought of.
Sesame seeds come in a number of varieties, including white and black, with the darker seeds having a stronger, more bitter flavor. These can be used interchangeably in recipes, though you may want to opt for the lighter variety for sweeter dishes. Before incorporating sesame seeds into your favorite breakfast recipes, toast them lightly to amplify their inherent nutty flavor.
14. Harissa paste
If you want to turn up the heat in shakshuka, egg dishes, avocado toast, or breakfast bowls, you'll want to invest in a jar of harissa paste. Harissa is a chili paste that's often found in North African countries, including Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria. It's made from a combination of ground chiles, olive oil, garlic, and spices, including cumin and coriander. The resulting paste is spicy but not overly hot, and lends a warmth to dishes that's complex, smoky, and intensely flavorful.
Harissa is available in a number of different iterations, including red and green versions. It also comes in varying heat levels, including mild, medium, and hot. I happen to be very fond of the heat in Mina Spicy Harissa, but there are many options to choose from.
15. Fresh or dried figs
Fresh or dried figs are among the more popular ingredients in the Mediterranean diet. Interestingly, a fig isn't actually a fruit, but an inverted flower known as an inflorescence. Though they have an almost syrupy sweet, intense flavor, they work beautifully with sweet and savory dishes alike. Their unique jam-like notes help to balance out salty ingredients, like bacon and sausage, making them natural fits for many breakfast dishes. Additionally, fig jam can be added to smoothies, breakfast bowls, granola, stuffed French toast, and on top of pancakes or waffles for a delectable change of pace.
When buying fresh figs, look for ones that are firm, unblemished, and have a sweet aroma. Dried figs are less perishable and equally as delicious when added to recipes, but may need to be rehydrated by soaking them a little before use.
16. Pomegranates
In case you're not familiar with these fruit, pomegranate seeds are absolutely meant to be eaten and are commonly consumed as part of the Mediterranean diet. These ruby-red jewels are tart, sweet, crunchy, and juicy, lending both flavor and texture to all kinds of dishes. What makes pomegranate seeds so delightful is that their unique characteristics make them perform just as well in sweeter breakfasts, like granola, smoothies, pancakes, or waffles, as they do in savory egg dishes.
When removing seeds from a pomegranate, it can be helpful to do so using gloves, otherwise your hands may end up looking like you were involved in a crime scene. I generally cut them in half and submerge them in cold water, popping the seeds out into the water, where they'll float to the surface and can easily be retrieved.
17. Eggplant
Another vegetable that features prominently in the cuisines of cultures across the Mediterranean is the eggplant. Eggplants are diverse, coming in a variety of shapes and colors. The ones most common in dishes like caponata, is the globe variety. When it comes to breakfast, eggplant can totally shake up your standard shakshuka, egg dishes, avocado toast, savory breakfast bowls, or strata.
A couple of pro tips when working with eggplant include selecting those with a firm texture and are dense for their size. This will guarantee that there are fewer bitter seeds inside. It's also important to leave the peel of the eggplant intact, otherwise the flesh will disintegrate into whatever recipe you are using it in. Lastly, it can be helpful to slice and salt eggplant for 30 minutes before use, to help eliminate excess bitterness and moisture.
18. Oranges
Citrus fruits in general are popular across the Mediterranean, but oranges are particularly beloved. They're frequently juiced and zested, and their flesh is served alongside dishes served at any time of day, most notably breakfast. If you thought mimosas were the best use of oranges, I won't fight you on that one, but oranges can lend much-needed sweetness, tang, and delicate bitterness to things like breakfast bowls, granola, pancakes, French toast, waffles, and avocado toast.
While I always encourage you to purchase the freshest oranges you can find, don't limit yourself to the navel variety. There are a number of distinctive types that lend dynamic color and nuanced flavor to recipes of all kinds. Favorites include vibrant cara cara and blood oranges, which are somewhat sweeter and have an almost crimson hue when peeled.
19. Wine
I know what you are thinking — Day drinking? Not exactly. Though I won't tell you not to have a mimosa or bloody mary with breakfast. While the moderate consumption of wine is a fundamental tenet of the Mediterranean diet, in this case, I'm advocating for using it as an ingredient in some of your favorite breakfast dishes, not pairing a bold red or white with your first meal of the day.
When cooking vegetables for any dish, especially mushrooms or onions, I'll generally sauté and deglaze them with some white wine for flavor and to enhance their texture. Additionally, a dash of sparkling, dry white wine will completely transform your scrambled eggs into an airy, fluffy delight. But perhaps my favorite use of wine for breakfast is to poach eggs in red wine, à la meurette.
20. Olive oil
No rundown of Mediterranean staples would be complete without including olive oil. This is the primary fat used across the region, known for its many health benefits and unique, grassy, floral, and sometimes nutty flavor profile. Olive oil can completely transform classic breakfast recipes, including breakfast bowls, avocado toast, shakshuka, egg dishes, pancakes, waffles, and French toast.
When selecting an olive oil, I almost exclusively use the extra virgin variety. I'm careful to choose one from a reputable source, with the country of origin and harvest date indicated on the label to ensure I'm not obtaining a product that's been adulterated with cheaper, poor-quality oil. For my money, California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a great everyday oil that's of superior quality, and has a delightful flavor.