The Canned Fish You Need To Have With Breakfast ASAP

Breakfast — it's the most important meal of the day. A well-made morning meal energizes us and gives us the fuel we need to manage the tapestry of tasks that often lie ahead. Although bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, toast, and the occasional spread of country-made biscuits and gravy are hallmark breakfast items, shaking up culinary classics is an exciting way to unlock flavors and discover new traditions. Although canned fish isn't the first ingredient that comes to mind when dreaming up new ways to enjoy breakfast, sardines can take your morning meal from ordinary to extraordinary.

Canned sardines flaunt a rich, briny, pleasantly brackish flavor that brings an oceanic, Mediterranean flair to your go-to breakfast platter. Sardines are typically canned in water, oil, or sauce, which softens their texture so they break apart like butter and are never tough to chew. Not only do they boast an excellent taste and mouthfeel, but they're also full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins and minerals, giving your breakfast a vital source of vitality. Plus, canned fish is ready to eat and easy to work with, limiting the effort that goes into making the meal when you've just opened your eyes.