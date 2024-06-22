The Canned Fish You Need To Have With Breakfast ASAP
Breakfast — it's the most important meal of the day. A well-made morning meal energizes us and gives us the fuel we need to manage the tapestry of tasks that often lie ahead. Although bacon, eggs, hashbrowns, toast, and the occasional spread of country-made biscuits and gravy are hallmark breakfast items, shaking up culinary classics is an exciting way to unlock flavors and discover new traditions. Although canned fish isn't the first ingredient that comes to mind when dreaming up new ways to enjoy breakfast, sardines can take your morning meal from ordinary to extraordinary.
Canned sardines flaunt a rich, briny, pleasantly brackish flavor that brings an oceanic, Mediterranean flair to your go-to breakfast platter. Sardines are typically canned in water, oil, or sauce, which softens their texture so they break apart like butter and are never tough to chew. Not only do they boast an excellent taste and mouthfeel, but they're also full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins and minerals, giving your breakfast a vital source of vitality. Plus, canned fish is ready to eat and easy to work with, limiting the effort that goes into making the meal when you've just opened your eyes.
Inspiration from around the world
In America, fish isn't a common breakfast protein. However, many cultures worldwide rely on seafood to fill out their breakfast plates. If you don't know how to introduce them into your morning meal, look to international cuisines to gain inspiration for your sardine-centric breakfast. Pro tip: Although you can remove the bones from the sardines, it's not necessary, and they're perfectly edible.
In Portugal, fish and sardines, in particular, are an integral part of the country's culinary tapestry. For a simple sardine breakfast, a blanched tomato paste mixed with finely diced red onion, freshly squeezed lemon juice, feta cheese, and canned sardines nestled atop a crusty slice of toast is a hearty, rich, and surprisingly refreshing breakfast.
A dish akin to shakshuka, Sardin telur is a nourishing dish in which eggs are cooked with canned sardines in a savory, fragrant tomato sauce. The dish is typically served throughout Malaysia.
To eat like the French, try sardine rillettes. Made with canned sardines, butter, and herbs, served on a cracker or toast, this pâté-adjacent fish preparation is creamy and savory — a perfect way to start the day.
Unique ways to enjoy canned sardines
Although you can eat canned sardines whole, there are other ways to enjoy them during breakfast hours beyond using them as a topping for toast and eggs. With a little creativity, you can transform whole canned sardines into versatile ingredients for various dishes and use every part of the fish to reduce food waste.
For starters, dehydrate them. Dried canned sardines can be consumed as a quick, crunchy snack or pulverized and combined with seasonings and herbs for a one-of-a-kind spice blend perfect for adding flavor to eggs, savory oats, or avocado toast. You can also ditch the spices and herbs and use the dehydrated fish as a pet food topper for your furry friend's breakfast.
If the canned sardines you purchased are preserved in oil, don't toss the tin once the fish are gone. Instead, use the remaining fat to sautee breakfast veggies, drizzle over dips like creamy hummus, or thin out condiments like mustard or mayonnaise to transform sandwich spreads into brunch salad dressings.
If you don't enjoy eating canned sardine bones, remove and repurpose them. In large enough quantities, you can introduce them into a meat or vegetable stock for shakshuka or savory oats. If all else fails, dehydrate them and use them as a calcium supplement to enjoy with breakfast.