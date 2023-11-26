Elevate Basic Poached Eggs With The Ever-Versatile Chickpea

If the best dishes are the ones that yield deep flavor with minimal effort, then chickpeas with poached eggs deserve top billing. Take our recipe for slow-cooked chickpeas on toast. The end result might taste like something you labored over for hours, but the process is super hands-off. After frying soaked and boiled (or canned) chickpeas in a paste of olive oil, onion, garlic, cayenne, paprika, and other spices, they're simmered in water for four hours until their flavor has developed and the liquid has transformed into a luxurious sauce. We would eat this dish at any time of day, but when it's served over grilled sourdough and topped with a poached egg, it begs to be called brunch.

If you don't have that kind of time, there are plenty more options. You can, of course, plop a poached egg on top of chickpeas however you like them. Try them fried in olive oil with salt and pepper or roasted on a sheet pan with smashed garlic cloves. But when a runny yolk is involved, a brothy and/or saucy bowl of chickpeas might be your best bet.

Indeed, cuisines around the world boast their own versions of chickpea and egg stew, including Tunisia, where comforting lablabi is often served with a soft egg. Meanwhile, in Spain, a fragrant stew called Garbanzos con Espinacas pairs chickpeas with spinach and ginger.