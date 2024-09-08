Leftover Focaccia Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Savory French Toast
There's nothing worse than wasting chewy, herbaceous, olive oil-forward focaccia just because you have no more freezer space — which is how you ended up here, right? Whether you clicked because you wondered what on planet Earth this article was on about or because you thought, "Savory French toast? Tell me more," you're gonna want to keep reading.
Most people think of French toast as a sweet concoction. But the method — pan-frying day-old bread soaked in a flavored egg custard — works equally well with savory ingredients. So do most of the well-worn French toast hacks, for that matter.
But for this savory preparation, you can set aside challah and brioche in favor of their flatter, funkier cousin, focaccia. This crusty, flavorful bread is the ultimate base for a savory French toast. And when it's day-old, the slightly stale texture is ideal for soaking up plenty of flavorful egg custard without getting soggy. Outside of the bread type and flavors, it's just like making traditional sweet French toast.
Ingredients and preparation tips
The best focaccia to use for this type of recipe is a loaf that's a day or two old. If your focaccia is fresh but you're eager to try savor French toast, you can pop it into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake it until it has dried out slightly but still has some give when you press on it. It should only take 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how moist the bread was to begin with.
For the custard, spring for flavors that complement your focaccia. If your bread already has seasoning, such as rosemary and garlic, you can double down by adding a bit more. But any dry herbs or spices will work well, too. You could also use fresh herbs, but their flavors won't be as concentrated.
It may help to infuse the milk with your favorite spices or flavors by warming it in the microwave and letting it sit on the counter with your herbs and spices mixed in for 10 to 15 minutes. Just make sure the milk isn't too warm when you add the eggs — otherwise, they might cook.
How to serve savory French toast
Unless you're going for a sweet-and-savory vibe, you probably want to steer clear of the maple syrup for your focaccia French toast, but there's still a variety of creative (and tasty) ways to serve it. You could opt for a simple pan sauce from last night's dinner or whip up a quick vegan brown gravy and call it a day.
You can also serve your savory French toast with extra sides or toppings for an elegant and filling breakfast or brunch. Focaccia is pretty versatile in terms of its flavor profile, so opt for your favorite all-American flavor combos, like a Southern version topped with an over-easy egg and smoked country ham, a taste of the Southwest with spicy chorizo and cheddar, or a New York deli-inspired flavor with smoked salmon and capers. You could even mimic brunch in the Mediterranean by topping it with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese.
There are so many possibilities, you'll find yourself having leftover focaccia as often as possible just so you can try them all. In fact, it might be time to learn a versatile homemade focaccia recipe that you can adapt to fit any flavor profile.