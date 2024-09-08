Leftover Focaccia Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Savory French Toast

There's nothing worse than wasting chewy, herbaceous, olive oil-forward focaccia just because you have no more freezer space — which is how you ended up here, right? Whether you clicked because you wondered what on planet Earth this article was on about or because you thought, "Savory French toast? Tell me more," you're gonna want to keep reading.

Most people think of French toast as a sweet concoction. But the method — pan-frying day-old bread soaked in a flavored egg custard — works equally well with savory ingredients. So do most of the well-worn French toast hacks, for that matter.

But for this savory preparation, you can set aside challah and brioche in favor of their flatter, funkier cousin, focaccia. This crusty, flavorful bread is the ultimate base for a savory French toast. And when it's day-old, the slightly stale texture is ideal for soaking up plenty of flavorful egg custard without getting soggy. Outside of the bread type and flavors, it's just like making traditional sweet French toast.