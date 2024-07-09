Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Perfectly Crisp Chickpeas

Chickpeas are no stranger to the snack table. Whether in the form of hummus with crackers or pita bread, or marinated with fresh herbs on crostini, these little spherical beauties make exceptional small bites.

Given their perfect size for popping — roughly around the same as a peanut — there's an opportunity to turn them into something more akin to a bowl of popcorn. When you spring them straight from the can, though, they're soft and tender, lacking the satisfying crunch factor of similar snacks. Fortunately, they also crisp up nicely and maintain a fluffy, contrasting interior when they do. That said, getting that crunchiness down pat can be problematic at times, with home cooks reporting issues with soggy or mealy results when baking them in the oven.

Fortunately for air fryer owners, the solution is already sitting on your counter. For the chickpea snacks of your dreams, all you need to do is fire up this contraption, and in less than 10 minutes, your air fryer crispy chickpeas will be prepared for snacking.