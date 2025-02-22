14 Costco Groceries That Are Going To Shoot Up In Price

The last few years have left the economy in a pretty shaky state, with food prices, and the customers who buy them, bearing the brunt of the cost. Between 2020 and 2024, food prices increased by 23.6%, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service – and things may be about to get even more expensive. President Trump's tariff announcements in the first few months of 2025 have created increasing uncertainty about how much people's favorite items are going to cost. Tariffs on Chinese goods and upcoming ones on Canadian and Mexican imports have prompted a trickle-down impact on retailers like Costco, which rely on interconnected supply chains and hundreds of products from countries around the world.

Unfortunately, a lot of those products are about to get more expensive. The amount of everyday Costco products that come from companies affected by tariffs is pretty incredible, with everyday basics like beef, pork, frozen fruit, and tomatoes set to get way more expensive. Items that are slightly more pricey, like alcohol, may also become totally unaffordable for the everyday customer. Plus, the very thing you need to get to the store in the first place — gas — could also take up way more of your paycheck. It won't make for easy reading, but it's important for you to know where your wallet is being hit.