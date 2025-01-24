We're Never Buying This Cut Of Chicken From Costco Again

Costco has a fervent fan base, and its meat department is especially adored for offering high-quality cuts at good prices. Unfortunately, not all Costco meat cuts are created equal. Chicken thighs sold at Costco tend to be messy and inconvenient to work with, although this has less to do with the chicken itself and more to do with the packaging.

Chicken thighs that are butchered in-store are sold in perforated vacuum-sealed pouches, but due to poor design they are prone to leaking raw chicken liquid all the way from the display case to your refrigerator. Compounding the mess, ineffective perforations can lead to messy tearing and accidentally opened pouches.

Costco chicken thighs especially suffer from these issues due to an excess amount of water in each package. The thighs are air-chilled in order to add less water content than traditional water-chilling, but that benefit is erased by the liquid bath each thigh is soaked in.