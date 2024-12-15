'That's Crazy:' How A Gallon Of Milk Sent Costco Shoppers Into A Tizzy
It's no secret that Costco sells milk — the popular retail chain sells everything from furniture to fresh produce. But, when a shopper casually posted about a particular milk find, the comments section went crazy. What made this milk special, and why were people all worked up over it?
The controversy began when a Reddit user shared a photo of Costco's quirky, square-shaped milk containers — but this time, they were being sold individually rather than in multi-packs. Shortly after, the comments section took off, quickly revealing a divide between Costco shoppers nationwide. While some members were surprised by the single-gallon option, others didn't know why this was news at all. "This has always been a thing at my Costco and I'm learning from the comments this isn't standard. That's crazy, " one user wrote, while another noted, "I've never seen single gallons for sale. It's always 2 packs."
The retailer is known to sell different items depending on location, which is why the most popular Costco food products differ by state. However, this seemingly simple milk discovery sparked quite a discussion. As countless comments poured in, many consumers expressed shock or envy at the single-gallon option.
Why shoppers were shocked to learn about Costco's single-gallon milk jugs
There are certain Costco finds shoppers wish they knew about sooner, and according to this passionate thread, single-gallon milk jugs belong in this category. Unfortunately, the comments suggest this product is only available in select regions, so those who don't have access to single-gallon jugs feel like they're missing out. However, the FOMO goes beyond craving more choices.
Costco is known for bulk buys, but a multi-pack of milk may be overkill. As one shopper points out on the thread, Cotsco milk is often only available in packs of three half-gallons or two one-gallons. This bulk packaging proves challenging for many members, as multi-pack options come with a higher risk of spoilage. Plus, the bundles are wrapped in a pesky plastic that's difficult to remove. Meanwhile, a frustrated individual reflected on the single-gallon option: "I'm jealous. That's why I didn't buy milk in years. Not going anywhere else for groceries, not drinking that much milk," they wrote.
But, the biggest shocker was that purchasing the multi-pack might not save you any money. In the discussion, one savvy shopper noted that one gallon goes for $3.89 and a two-pack of one gallons is $7.78. If you do the math, you'll notice the two-pack is simply double the price of the single gallon. Considering the potential spoilage and the extra packaging, the two-pack may be riskier than it's worth.