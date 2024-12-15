'That's Crazy:' How A Gallon Of Milk Sent Costco Shoppers Into A Tizzy

It's no secret that Costco sells milk — the popular retail chain sells everything from furniture to fresh produce. But, when a shopper casually posted about a particular milk find, the comments section went crazy. What made this milk special, and why were people all worked up over it?

The controversy began when a Reddit user shared a photo of Costco's quirky, square-shaped milk containers — but this time, they were being sold individually rather than in multi-packs. Shortly after, the comments section took off, quickly revealing a divide between Costco shoppers nationwide. While some members were surprised by the single-gallon option, others didn't know why this was news at all. "This has always been a thing at my Costco and I'm learning from the comments this isn't standard. That's crazy, " one user wrote, while another noted, "I've never seen single gallons for sale. It's always 2 packs."

The retailer is known to sell different items depending on location, which is why the most popular Costco food products differ by state. However, this seemingly simple milk discovery sparked quite a discussion. As countless comments poured in, many consumers expressed shock or envy at the single-gallon option.