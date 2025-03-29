You've Been Making The Same Mistakes With Canned Ham For Years

Most canned ham will come with a generous layer of gelatin lurking on its surface. To the uninitiated, this can seem like part of the deal. After all, the gelatin is edible, and it has a somewhat savory taste obtained from absorbing the ham's umami notes as it sits in the can — so why wouldn't you eat it?

Well, because it's not really intended to be consumed, that's why. The gelatin in canned ham is there to prevent the ham itself from bashing around in the can as it's packaged and shipped, and to preserve its texture. Contrary to popular belief, it isn't congealed fat, but is instead made by powdered gelatin mingling with the fat's juices as it's steamed in the can. While it's definitely safe to eat, though, doing so will ruin the flavor of the ham itself, and it'll also get in the way if you're using the canned ham in any recipes.

So before you use your canned ham, get rid of the gelatin. Decant the ham from the metal, and then use a spoon or a paper towel to remove as much gelatin as you can. If you can find a use for it, we salute you — but honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you just throw it out.

