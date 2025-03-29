You've Been Making The Same Mistakes With Canned Ham For Years
Let's be honest: Canned ham isn't exactly the most popular canned meat. Sure, it's an ultra-processed, long-lasting form of ham, but in our opinion, a lot of the reason why it gets such a bad rep is because people just don't know how to use it, and end making some key mistakes when doing so.
This much-maligned ingredient is all too often sliced straight out of the can and used as mystery meat, when in fact you can cook canned ham in a bunch of different ways. Whether you're failing to fry your ham or add a burst of sweet flavor to it, you're likely not using it to its full potential. Many people are also put off this canned protein because of some negative experience they had years before, and forget that plenty of canned hams out there taste very different. Plus, if you're scared of canned ham because of how it's stored, or how salty it is, it's time to stop right now. Let's clear up all those mistakes people make with canned ham, and face a brighter future with this meat.
1. Mistake: Assuming all canned ham tastes the same
Perhaps the biggest mistake that people make with canned ham is thinking that all of it is low-quality and disgusting-tasting. While it's certainly true that canned ham doesn't really hold a candle to the fresh variety, it's an error to think that all manufacturers out there put no care whatsoever into their product. There are types of canned ham that suit every budget, and some varieties out there have a surprisingly nuanced taste, with a rich flavor that might just surprise you.
If you need any proof of the fact that canned ham can vary in taste, look no further than the difference between First Street Luncheon Meat and Hormel Canned Ham. First Street's offering has a deeper, somewhat spicier taste that's reminiscent of salami, which is paired with a soft texture that makes it easy to maneuver. Hormel Canned Ham, on the other hand, has a fresher taste, with a porky note and a marbling that almost resembles a just-cooked piece of meat. Underwood Deviled Ham Spread, meanwhile, has a mustard note that's spiked with turmeric, making it an altogether spicier experience. If you've had a bad experience with canned ham before, don't let it put you off — just shop around.
2. Mistake: Forgetting to remove the layer of gelatin
Most canned ham will come with a generous layer of gelatin lurking on its surface. To the uninitiated, this can seem like part of the deal. After all, the gelatin is edible, and it has a somewhat savory taste obtained from absorbing the ham's umami notes as it sits in the can — so why wouldn't you eat it?
Well, because it's not really intended to be consumed, that's why. The gelatin in canned ham is there to prevent the ham itself from bashing around in the can as it's packaged and shipped, and to preserve its texture. Contrary to popular belief, it isn't congealed fat, but is instead made by powdered gelatin mingling with the fat's juices as it's steamed in the can. While it's definitely safe to eat, though, doing so will ruin the flavor of the ham itself, and it'll also get in the way if you're using the canned ham in any recipes.
So before you use your canned ham, get rid of the gelatin. Decant the ham from the metal, and then use a spoon or a paper towel to remove as much gelatin as you can. If you can find a use for it, we salute you — but honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you just throw it out.
3. Mistake: Forgetting that there's more than one type of canned ham
Did you know that canned ham isn't just canned ham? Stick with us, we'll explain. People tend to think that canned ham comes in one shape and size, but there are actually two different styles to this meat. One is the shelf stable kind, and is packaged in cans that are similar to the iconic SPAM's shape and style. This canned ham can sit in your pantry for a good couple of years without being opened, and it'll still be edible when you're ready.
The other type is the non-shelf stable kind, with the cans needing to be refrigerated. Some of the most popular products out there, like Hormel Canned Ham, are this style. This type of canned ham has a fairly long shelf life too, but it'll generally only be edible for around six to nine months, and it'll need to be kept cold before use. These two different types taste pretty similar, but crucially, it can be easy to mistake a canned ham that needs refrigeration for one that doesn't and pop it in your cupboard, causing it to spoil. Always check the label on your product, so that you don't store it incorrectly.
4. Mistake: Storing your opened ham incorrectly
It might seem like it's difficult to get the storage of canned ham wrong, but a lot of people do just that. Interestingly, though, both shelf-stable and refrigerated canned ham have to be treated similarly at a certain point, which is when it's open. After you've opened any type of canned ham, you have about three to five days before you need to eat it. During this time, you should keep it in the refrigerator to avoid speeding up its deterioration.
It can also be a good idea to remove your canned ham from the can itself once opened, and pop it in a separate dish or Tupperware. It's absolutely fine to keep it in the can, of course, but removing it can retain its quality more effectively and stop it from developing a slightly metallic flavor. Make sure you keep an eye on it too, and watch out for any signs of spoilage. A funny smell emanating from the meat, any evidence of discoloration, or any mold are all signs that you should throw it out as soon as possible.
5. Mistake: Assuming canned ham is the same as Spam
Spam is just canned ham, right? ... Right? Alas, dear reader, you've been getting it wrong all these years. Canned ham and Spam may look almost identical, and you may be able to cook with Spam in the same way, but it's a mistake to think that they're exactly the same product.
For starters, they have different ingredients. Spam is composed of both pork and ham (we'd be interested to hear how it differentiates the two), along with water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite. Conversely, Bristol Canned Ham is made just with ham (admittedly with a few ingredients added to it, like carrageenan, sodium phosphates, sugar, and salt) and smoke flavoring. These differences are small, but distinct, and result in the two products having a slightly varied flavor.
Plus, it's useful to remember that Spam is a slightly more playful product than canned ham. Spam can come in some pretty interesting flavors, with a Hot & Spicy version, a Korean BBQ-infused style, and even a Pumpkin Spice Spam. We know, we don't really wanna try that last one either — but our point is that you'd be hard-pressed to find your typical canned ham with these same additions.
6. Mistake: Only eating your canned ham raw
One of the key selling points of canned ham is that you can eat it straight from the can itself, without any further preparation or cooking required. While that might be quick and convenient, if you do this you're likely missing out on a huge amount of flavor. You can cook canned ham just as you would a joint of meat bought from the fresh section in the supermarket, and when you prepare it right, it'll remain juicy while allowing you to push past that slightly artificial taste that some brands are plagued with.
We're a huge fan of turning canned ham into a honey-baked affair. Decant your ham into a baking dish, and then spread a combination of honey and brown sugar over the top. If you want to make things even more retro, you can then adorn it with pineapple slices and maraschino cherries; if you're looking for a more mature affair, stud it with cloves. Bake your ham for up to two hours at 325 degrees F, basting it periodically, before pulling it out and slicing. The surface of the ham will turn beautifully golden and caramelized, while the inside will remain moist. You can also use a soy-based glaze for more of a savory note.
7. Mistake: Not air frying your canned ham
You know that air fryer sitting in the corner of your kitchen? Well, this might not be news to you, but it can cook basically everything — including your canned ham. Air frying canned ham might not sound especially appetizing, but by cooking it in this appliance you're generating exactly the same effect you would get in your oven, just way more quickly. The powerful convection current generated by your air fryer also wicks away moisture more rapidly than your oven, resulting in increased browning (and as a result, increased flavor).
To make canned ham in the air fryer, just prepare it exactly as you would for your oven and then pop it in. It can be a good idea to score the top of the ham, to ensure that you develop as many crispy little corners as possible. Remember that you'll need to do a little bit of math to get your temperature and time just right, too. As a general rule of thumb, if you're using a recipe designed for an oven in an air fryer, you should reduce the time stated by 25% and the temperature by 20 degrees for the same result.
8. Mistake: Forgetting that you can freeze canned ham
Do you more canned ham than you want to eat right now? Don't worry — you can freeze it. Freezing your canned ham is an excellent way to reduce food waste and save a couple of pennies, and it's as simple as freezing any other type of meat. Just pop it out of the can and into a freezer-safe container, seal it tightly to avoid any air getting to it, and then put it in your freezer. Once frozen, it should remain at best quality for one or two months.
Don't be tempted to freeze the ham while it's still in the can: Frozen canned food can swell up, causing the can itself to rupture and making it inedible or unsafe to consume. What's more, cans aren't really designed for being stored in the freezer, so even if your canned ham is already open, you should put it in another container. Just remember that it's essential to limit any air whatsoever getting to the ham, as this can cause ice crystals to form on the meat, which can make it pretty unpleasant to eat once it's thawed.
9. Mistake: Assuming canned ham is always unhealthy
We're gonna go out on a limb here and say that you probably know that canned ham isn't a health food. Sure, it's a fairly good source of protein, but it can also be high in saturated fat and low in vitamins, minerals, and fiber — oh, and it's pretty rigorously processed, too. Plus, one thing that people really turn their nose up at when it comes to canned ham is its salt content, but it's important to remember that not all canned ham products are created equally. While sodium plays an important role in canned ham's flavor and preservation, there are some lower-sodium options out there that can make your choice a bit healthier.
Having said this, some choices aren't strictly canned ham, but they're not that far off. Take Hormel's Less Sodium Cooked Ham product, for instance. This vacuum-packed hunk of ham is 97% fat-free and has a lower sodium content than other alternatives, with 440 milligrams per serving — which while high, is still a saving on your regular sodium expenditure. SPAM also has a lower-sodium product, and while it's not totally the same as other canned hams, it's a great option for people who want to reduce salt in their diets.
10. Mistake: Thinking that canned ham will last forever
Canned ham is one of those foods that people sometimes buy on a whim (perhaps after seeing some social media influencer use it in an ingenious way), and then forget to use. Instead, it sits in your fridge or pantry, slowly gathering dust. However, it's generally assumed that canned food lasts forever, and so why should canned ham be any different?
Well, it isn't — but canned food doesn't last forever. Although these types of food are known to outlive their use-by dates, everything starts to deteriorate in quality eventually, and canned meat usually only lasts around two to five years before it becomes deeply unpleasant to eat (if not actively unsafe). Shelf-stable canned ham is the same, and if your product is older than this or is showing any visible signs of damage, bulging, or leaking, then you should throw it out.
Importantly, refrigerated canned ham lasts for way less time. You have around six to nine months to open and use refrigerated canned ham before you should put it in the trash. Although you can freeze it to extend its shelf life slightly, if it's an older product, you should probably just get a new can.
11. Mistake: Forgetting to fry your canned ham
Canned ham is already cooked, so you can just pop it open, slice, and enjoy. Where's the fun in that, though? We'd instead recommend you think of canned ham as a blank canvas, upon which you can add your preferred flavors or create new textures. One way of doing this is by frying it to give it a crispy exterior and a developed flavor that's reminiscent of Spam fries, which are incredibly easy to make in the air fryer or on the stove.
Take your canned ham and tip it onto a plate, before cutting it into planks. Then, dip the planks in an egg wash, before popping some breadcrumbs onto them, or dredging the ham pieces in a flour coating. Drop them into a pan filled with hot oil, and then fry until crunchy and golden-brown. If you want, you can even forego the breadcrumbs or flour entirely, and just dip them into the egg before frying — you'll still get a glorious texture on the outside. Once your ham is cooked, you can then either serve them with a simple dipping sauce, or pop them next to some fried eggs and hash browns for the breakfast of champions.
12. Mistake: Always using your canned ham in the same way
How do you use your canned ham? Do you put it in a sandwich, or bake it, or just slice it up and eat it straight from the can? If so, you're not alone — that's how most people do it, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, if you do this, you're missing out on a world of opportunity. Canned ham can be used in some pretty diverse ways, and putting it in a sammie is just the tip of the iceberg.
Next time you're making a ham pizza, for example, cube up your canned ham and pop it on as a topping. It'll turn slightly brown and juicy just as regular ham would, and pairs excellently with pineapple (no haters here, we love that combo). Alternatively, try cubing it up and putting it in a frittata, where it can provide some additional protein and a meaty note. You can even wrap it in pastry and bake it: Phyllo and puff pastry both work wonders with canned ham.