Making Spam Fries In Your Air Fryer Is Almost Too Easy

If you're a Spam lover, then you're likely a big fan of Spam musubi as a snack, Spam and eggs for breakfast, or Spam any time, whether as the meat in a burger or chopped up for Spam fried rice. You're also probably eager to try new ways to enjoy the salty canned blend of pork and ham. But even if you're not normally a Spam eater, you still might want to give this fun way to prepare it a try — as it could be the snack that totally changes your mind. So why not give Spam fries a chance?

Thinly sliced and fried, Spam makes a delicious version of french fries, sans-starch. Like potatoes, the outside of the meat gets nice and crispy while the center stays soft and tender. While fries are typically made by deep frying — and therefore by using a whole bunch of vegetable oil — that isn't really necessary for Spam fries. In fact, the air fryer will get the job done just as well, with way less mess and at a much lower cost (cooking oil is among the biggest food price increases we've seen in recent months, after all).