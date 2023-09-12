Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty And Cold Brew Review: A Hit And A Miss

Wendy's has really gotten into the seasonal spirit these days, introducing the pretty in pink Strawberry Frosty in the summer of 2022, (that also returned for 2023) and a Peppermint Frosty last November, which was also pink. The thought of another autumn passing without a flavor to match in the line-up was just unthinkable, so Wendy's is finally ready to deliver one, and as you can imagine, like Cinderalla's stagecoach, it turned into a pumpkin. Welcome to pumpkin spice world, Wendy's!

Lindsey Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy's said in a press release, "Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty," adding. If you thought one new pumpkin spice item was enough, you underestimated how much Wendy's is fall-ing for it this season. In addition to the Frosty, it is also dropping the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Now you can both start and end your day with pumpkin spice and everything nice at Wendy's.

We decided to start and end our day in one sitting, dropping into Wendy's to sip and spoon both the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Are these autumnal items ones to truly rake in and totally fall for, or do they deserve a frosty reception, and not in that good Frosty sense? Here's our chew and review for you to stew over...