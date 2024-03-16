The Unexpected Ingredient For A Grilled Cheese Cooked To Perfection
While it might seem like a simple preparation, making the best grilled cheese is often easier said than done. The best sandwiches will feature sufficiently melted cheese along with a perfectly crispy exterior. However, many home chefs find that getting the balance just right is challenging, as you either wind up with burned bread or solid cheese inside. Fortunately, there's an easy way to avoid this pesky problem.
Just place an ice cube in the pan with the grilled cheese sandwich as you cook it. The ice will create steam as it melts, which is just the boost you need to render the cheese to melty perfection. And while steam will effectively soften the cheese, it won't cause the bread to burn, which is destined to happen if you overcook the outside of the sandwich. For the best results, keep the ice cube and sandwich separated in the pan, otherwise you may end up with soggy bread. Also, be sure to cover the pan with a lid to generate a good amount of steam.
How to get a record-breaking cheese pull
Cheese pull refers to the satisfying experience of pulling both halves of your sandwich apart to see the gooey cheese inside stretch to the limit. While adding steam to the equation is key in getting the perfect pull, there are other steps you can take to ensure that cheese is properly melted and stretchy. Cheese selection is essential in this case. Stick to classics like mozzarella and American, and avoid feta and other crumbly selections.
As for your cooking technique, be mindful of setting the stovetop too high. Remember that cheese contains lots of fat, and high heat may cause this fat to separate from the cheese. Instead, set the stovetop to low or medium heat and incorporate the ice cube to create a bit of steam. Also, mind your cooking time. The sandwich should take no longer than five minutes in the pan, or you could end up burning your bread. You can also avoid big grilled cheese mistakes by honing your method.
Other best practices when making grilled cheese
You may be tempted to put a delicious spin on your grilled cheese by adding extra ingredients, such as fillings. And while fillings are fine in many cases, you must choose yours carefully. Watery veggies, such as tomatoes, can be problematic, as they may cause the bread to become overly soft and soggy. As for tasty additions like bacon, these require cooking before being added to the sandwich. If you want to go a simpler route, consider fillings like pickles or chutney to add a more complex flavor.
Speaking of fillings, how much cheese you use in the sandwich can also affect the outcome. If you're using cheese slices, it's best to err on the thin side. While thick slices might seem like a better option to achieve peak meltiness, they will take longer to get soft and gooey. If you're using shredded cheese, a one-third cup should do. You should also increase or decrease the amount of cheese you use based on the bread size. Now you can rest assured that your steamed grilled cheese will be a thing of perfection.