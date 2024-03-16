The Unexpected Ingredient For A Grilled Cheese Cooked To Perfection

While it might seem like a simple preparation, making the best grilled cheese is often easier said than done. The best sandwiches will feature sufficiently melted cheese along with a perfectly crispy exterior. However, many home chefs find that getting the balance just right is challenging, as you either wind up with burned bread or solid cheese inside. Fortunately, there's an easy way to avoid this pesky problem.

Just place an ice cube in the pan with the grilled cheese sandwich as you cook it. The ice will create steam as it melts, which is just the boost you need to render the cheese to melty perfection. And while steam will effectively soften the cheese, it won't cause the bread to burn, which is destined to happen if you overcook the outside of the sandwich. For the best results, keep the ice cube and sandwich separated in the pan, otherwise you may end up with soggy bread. Also, be sure to cover the pan with a lid to generate a good amount of steam.