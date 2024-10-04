You're Missing Out On One Extra Step For Better Grilled Cheese

Is there anything better than the comforting, cheesy deliciousness of a grilled cheese? Melted cheese between two pieces of buttery, crunchy bread is the stuff of daydreams, and it can be hard to think of a way in which this classic could get any better. However, there's one simple hack that can take your grilled cheese to the next level — and it only involves one ingredient: Salt.

Now, upgrading a grilled cheese sandwich is nothing new: Folks have been adding proteins, different cheeses, and other new ingredients to the humble sandwich for years. Yet, one of the best hacks also happens to be one of the easiest — and that's salting your pan before making your grilled cheese.

While this hack may seem simple, it's a game-changer when it comes to creating the perfect grilled cheese. Salting your pan before cooking your grilled cheese does wonders for enhancing those classic, buttery, cheesy flavors of the sandwich — as well as adding a mouth-watering salty note that takes this sandwich to new heights. And, depending on the cheese you use and any of the toppings you decide on, salting your pan can be the secret to creating the perfect grilled cheese.