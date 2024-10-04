You're Missing Out On One Extra Step For Better Grilled Cheese
Is there anything better than the comforting, cheesy deliciousness of a grilled cheese? Melted cheese between two pieces of buttery, crunchy bread is the stuff of daydreams, and it can be hard to think of a way in which this classic could get any better. However, there's one simple hack that can take your grilled cheese to the next level — and it only involves one ingredient: Salt.
Now, upgrading a grilled cheese sandwich is nothing new: Folks have been adding proteins, different cheeses, and other new ingredients to the humble sandwich for years. Yet, one of the best hacks also happens to be one of the easiest — and that's salting your pan before making your grilled cheese.
While this hack may seem simple, it's a game-changer when it comes to creating the perfect grilled cheese. Salting your pan before cooking your grilled cheese does wonders for enhancing those classic, buttery, cheesy flavors of the sandwich — as well as adding a mouth-watering salty note that takes this sandwich to new heights. And, depending on the cheese you use and any of the toppings you decide on, salting your pan can be the secret to creating the perfect grilled cheese.
Why you should add salt to your pan before cooking a grilled cheese (and how to do it)
When you're salting your pan, there are a few things to know beforehand. First, you'll want to use unsalted butter so you don't get a too-salty sandwich. Additionally, you only need to sprinkle about ⅛ teaspoon into your hot pan with the melted butter (about 1 tablespoon). Then, just cook your grilled cheese as you normally do: Until the bread is nice and toasty, and the cheese has that ooey-gooey texture we all know and love.
While using table salt is standard, and probably the easiest for most home cooks, you can use other types of salt to achieve a variety of different flavors. Garlic salt, seasoned salt, and truffle salt are all great choices to add to your grilled cheese and can bring a whole new flavor to the dish. Similarly, flaky salt and coarse salt can also be used in your pan — though since the grains are a bit larger, it might be best to use a little less when you're salting your pan.
But if you're salting your pan for a grilled cheese, there are a few things to avoid. When you're making your sandwich, steer clear of Halloumi, blues, feta, and processed cheeses, as they tend to be a bit saltier than a creamy American or classic cheddar (two great choices for a grilled cheese). Additionally, be mindful of any other toppings you add to your grilled cheese, like bacon or kimchi, as some ingredients can cause the sandwich to taste over-salted. However, when done correctly, you might find that salting your pan is a fantastic, and simple, way to take your grilled cheeses to the next level.