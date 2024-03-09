French Toast Grilled Cheese Is The Ultimate Brunch Sandwich

Once you have the blueprint for this brunch masterpiece, you can go about making it your own. Fortunately, there is an entire world of inspiration out there, including fast-food breakfast sandwiches that feature everything from fried chicken to black forest ham.

For example, the cheese is your choice — you'll want to select something that will melt efficiently. Gruyere is a good option, as well as fontina, cheddar, brie, or provolone. You can mix and match, and swap based on mood and occasion. Likewise for your meat; if ham isn't speaking to you, try prosciutto or even sausage patties. Using a sturdier bread like sourdough will change the texture of your stack, yielding a crustier exterior, but you don't have to stop there. Croissants, English muffins, and even waffles can stand in for the average slice.

You can also play with the flavor profile through the egg mixture, hewing closer to the classic with cinnamon and vanilla for a sweet-savory play, or even add cayenne or pepper flakes for a wake-up call kick. You can serve it with classic maple syrup, a tart peach jam with ginger and amaretto, or something like apricot jalapeno jelly which complements the complexity of your sandwich. Regardless of your selections, a classic mimosa will tie it all together for a meal that makes a great reason to wake up every weekend.