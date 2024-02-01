Aldi Vs Walmart: Where Should You Buy Chicken Broth?

Chicken broth is a staple ingredient that is a good idea to keep in the pantry at all times. From creating easy noodle soups to juicy chicken breasts chock-full of taste, there's a whole lot this versatile ingredient can do.

If it's time for you to restock on chicken broth, there's no shortage of places to buy it (and you can even make a basic chicken stock yourself). Those looking to buy from a discount store might be tempted to head to Aldi or Walmart to stock up on a few boxes. Well, in certain locations, one store does it better than the other in terms of price, and the winner of that battle is Walmart.

Though Walmart may be selling its chicken broth at a slightly lower price ($1.37 for a one-quart package versus $1.45 at Aldi), prices certainly vary per location, and in the end, the difference between the two options is only a few cents. There are a whole lot of other factors to consider when buying ingredients aside from cost. So we looked beyond the price tag to determine which broth is the best option based on factors like nutritional value and customer reviews.