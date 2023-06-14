The FDA Has Just Expanded The Frozen Strawberry Recall

As summer rolls in, it's only natural that certain types of summer fruits, such as watermelon and berries, will noticeably spike in sales. Because of the popularity of these fruits during summer, any contamination, whether through natural causes or synthetic chemicals, must be taken seriously to prevent a severe outbreak of illness. This is exactly the case regarding the recent recall of frozen strawberries.

According to a June 14 report from Food Safety News, the Food and Drug Administration discovered that several brands of frozen strawberries are linked to a recent series of hepatitis A infections. These brands include Walmart's Great Value brand and the Rader Farms brand, commonly found in Costco and HEB stores, both distributed by Willamette Valley Fruit. Although the company quickly recalled the suspected products, what's most shocking is that Walmart locations across 33 states may have been carrying the supposedly tainted fruit. Costco stores across Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona were also found to be carrying the suspected contaminated fruit.

Walmart, Costco, and HEB aren't the only stores carrying the recalled item. Many more stores across several states have also been noted as carrying the contaminated frozen fruit. Just how many stores and brands have been affected by this mass recall?