12 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Walmart

Walmart is one of the top retail grocery chains in the U.S., with over 4,500 stores in operation throughout the country as of April 2024. Though it provides shoppers with unrivaled choice at every location, the huge number of available products offered at each Walmart also greatly increases the chances it will have to issue product recalls.

Now, to its credit, Walmart appears to recognize the need to quickly react when food products are found to be potentially unsafe for human consumption; prompt recalls can be the difference between life and death, after all. Still, like many other retail chains, the company has been forced to issue a number of recalls in recent years (including one of the biggest food recalls of 2024 so far).

While there are many theories as to why these have occurred, there's no denying some product recalls been fairly problematic for the company — even if it was caused by a manufacturing error unrelated to Walmart itself. No matter the underlying explanation, many of the ensuing recalls have been especially damaging to the store and its image. With that in mind, keep reading as we examine 12 food recalls that will always haunt Walmart.