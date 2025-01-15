Five Popular Foods That Contain Red Dye No. 3

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on January 15, 2025, a change in its stance on red dye No. 3, an artificial dye frequently used to tint consumables a bright red color. Beginning no later than January 2028, the dye, often seen on ingredient lists as Red 3 or FD&C Red No. 3, will no longer be authorized as an addition to food, beverages, and ingestible medicines sold in the United States.

The ban comes several decades after studies linked Red 3 exposure to thyroid cancer in lab rats. Although the FDA maintains that these studies have limited relevance to humans since the way red dye No. 3 causes cancer in rats is impossible to replicate in humans, the same studies previously led the FDA to ban red dye No. 3 in cosmetics. No studies have specifically linked red dye No. 3 to cancer in humans.

On top of the U.S. cosmetics ban, the European Union banned nearly all consumer uses of red dye No. 3 in 1994. The dye is also illegal in other major markets, including but not limited to Japan, China, and Australia. Because of this, Red 3 is not as common as it could be, since some U.S.-based international brands have already altered recipes to keep access to foreign markets. Still, several popular foods currently contain the dye, including flavored milk, sprinkles, candy, ice cream bars, and gum.