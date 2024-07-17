Burger King's Fiery Menu Review: We're Fans Of The Flavorful Flames
Burger King has always been a keeper of the flame, as the Home of the Whopper has been flame-grilling its burgers since day one. Over the ensuing years, it has not only turned up the heat on the outside of its menu items, but on the inside too. The chain once sold hot and spicy wings and the long forgotten spicy bean burger, while some of the more modern fare includes ghost pepper chicken fries and sandwiches. As the heat rages outdoors this summer, Burger King is adding even more of it to its kitchens with the introduction of the Fiery Menu, which includes Fiery Strawberry & Sprite, Fiery Mozzarella Fries, Fiery Bacon Whopper, Fiery Chicken Fries, and Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The five limited-time-only items have spice levels "ranging from mild to wild," and Burger King hopes they will both inflame mouths, and make them smile.
To help kick off this new Fiery Menu, the fine folks at Burger King invited Daily Meal for a sneak peek eat. While fire eaters dazzled on a stage before my eyes, I dined on all five new items to see if they were truly lit, or turned out to be fire retardant. The following chew and review is based on taste, originality, fiery fierceness, and overall lovability.
What does Fiery Strawberry & Sprite taste like?
Thanks to a little assist from Five Guys, the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine has opened up a world of flavorings to beloved drinks in its catalog. Among the many choices is Strawberry Sprite, but Burger King went a step further. The chain partnered with Coca-Cola to take that flavor to the next level with Fiery Strawberry & Sprite, complete with a fiery strawberry puree in its mixture that comes in at spice "Level 1."
Held up to the light, the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite had a relaxing, ombré of pink shades, starting with a light hue at the top, which gradually became darker towards the bottom of the cup. Taking a quick whiff, the drink had a strawberry lemonade essence to it. A first sip reminded me of strawberry Starburst. The sugary sweet fruit flavor was the first splash of taste, and by the time it reached the recesses of my mouth, the real magic kicked in. A tinge of habanero spice is literally the real kicker, creating a swicy sensation that tickles the throat. If you've ever had the pleasure of drinking ginger beer, the same fun applies here. This oddly refreshing light drink carried a dark secret, and I couldn't get enough of it.
What do the Fiery Mozzarella Fries taste like?
Burger King started toying with mozzarella sticks as a side item at the dawn of the 21st century. In 2023, it played with the shape by testing Mozzarella Fries in Ohio, before deeming it worthy of a nationwide release in June 2024. It hasn't even had a full month on the menu, and it's already being spiced up to "Level 2" as Fiery Mozzarella Fries. This new item pretty much resembled the original — and mozzarella sticks in general — with a rusty brown, crunchy coating.
The exterior shell of the Fiery Mozzarella Fries was rather thin, but still packed a lot of crispiness with each bite. Hiding on the inside was a pillowy, spongy stick of mozzarella cheese. Sure, I would have loved for the cheese to have been oozy and super-stretchy, but all in all, it was a delicious stick to munch on. The heat wasn't too extreme, but it crept up on me as time passed. These fries came with a dipping cup of Hidden Valley Ranch sauce. While the two play well with one another, the spiciness of the fries is sadly neutralized by the creamy ranch.
What does the Fiery Bacon Whopper taste like?
The Fiery Bacon Whopper looked pretty much like a standard Whopper. A fluffed-up sesame-seeded bun played host to a ¼-pound beef hamburger patty that was topped with a melty cheese, slices of tomatoes, shards of lettuce, and here, outfitted with slices of bacon. The pepper jack cheese had a less appealing, subdued pale yellow color, compared to the vibrant orange American cheese that usually covers the Whopper. The bacon appeared to be candied and had a bit of a sparkle to it.
When I first started nibbling on the Fiery Bacon Whopper, it didn't seem like much of a variation of the original. The bacon was nice and crispy, but I couldn't sense whether or not the cheese was really adding anything to the affair. However, all the elements combined to create a slow burn of heat, and after a few bites, I literally had to cough. As I made my way to the center, I finally hit the taste jackpot. That is where the mystery creamy fiery sauce began letting its presence be known, livening up the joint. Savory and smooth, the creamy fiery sauce turned out to be the real draw here. I kind of wish this Whopper was drowning in it, or at least came with a side dipping cup for further slathering.
What do the Fiery Chicken Fries taste like?
Chicken Fries are another 21st century novelty, first introduced by Burger King back in 2005, and then earning a permanent stay when returning in 2015. There have been test run variations on the fries, like Chicken & Waffle and Chicken Parm, and now they are being ratcheted up at spice "Level 4" for this new menu as Fiery Chicken Fries.
Again, if I wasn't told what was what, I could have probably mistaken the Fiery Chicken Fries with the Fiery Mozzarella Fries. A closer examination showed that these fries were slightly thinner, and had a more rigid crusting than the mozzarella ones did. The other giveaway that this one may have been a bit more to take on was its garish, burnt-orange color.
Right off the tasting bat, these fries don't bury the led about its fiery bona fides. The heat is at the forefront with the garlic and pepper breading, making the eating experience a bit of a smoke out. It's actually not all that different from the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries that debuted in the fall of 2023.The crust does its job, and although the chicken on the inside was juicy, the meat was a little too compact in the tiny space to fully embrace. These fries were best enjoyed with the Hidden Valley Ranch sauce. When the heat of the chicken met the chill of the sauce, it created a fun, menthol-like cooling for the mouth.
What does the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich taste like?
The Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is essentially the same thing as the Fiery Bacon Whopper, with a crispy white meat breast filet replacing the burger, and its bun taking a hard pass on having anything to do with sesame seeds. However, looking at the two together on the same plate, the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich looks like a mountain compared to the Whopper's more demure stature.
Based on appearances, I already had a good feeling about the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. My preconceived notions were confirmed when I polished this one off with ease. Here, the bacon gets a partner in doubling up the crunch, thanks to the chicken's delectable breading. This sandwich is pegged at spice "Level 5," and while it certainly brings the heat, it's thankfully not overpowering. One thing the spiciness did was actually play up the presence and importance of the vegetables more. They provided a sort of a protective shade, like a tree does on a super hot day. I didn't notice a lack of creamy fiery sauce here, as I did with the Whopper, and that's a testament to the complete taste that the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich provides.
How to buy the Burger King Fiery Menu items
The new Fiery Menu will be available at participating Burger King locations for a limited time starting July 18. The five items can be ordered in-store, or at the drive-thru where available. Advanced orders for pickup or delivery are available through Burger King's app or website. The Fiery Strawberry & Sprite is available to order any time Burger King is open, and at many locations, Whoppers are available to order during breakfast hours. The remaining items can be purchased when lunch begins, which is typically at 10:30 a.m.
The suggested retail prices for the five items are: $2.69 for a small Fiery Strawberry & Sprite, $4.29 for an 8-piece Fiery Mozzarella Fries, $3.99 for an 8-piece Fiery Chicken Fries, and $6.99 each for both the Fiery Bacon Whopper and the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. For Royal Perks Members, there are an array of fiery combos. If you're curious to try them all, seek out the Fiery Trial Pack for $18, which includes the Whopper, the Chicken sandwich, 4-piece orders of Fiery Mozzarella Fries and Fiery Chicken Fries, and a small Fiery Strawberry Sprite. Prices may vary per location.
Both types of fries come in 4-, 8- and 12-piece sizes and include a Hidden Valley Ranch dip cup. The Bacon Whopper can have up to three patties added under the bun.
Our final thoughts on the Burger King Fiery Menu
When it comes to spicy items on its menu, Burger King seems to toy with its customers' appetites. One literally has to catch these limited time items while they are hot. Sure, the last few Halloween seasons have brought a lot of Ghost-Pepper fun, but the party always seems to end way too soon. The great news is that the new Fiery Menu is a permanent addition to Burger King. The bad news is that these five new items kicking it off are not here forever, as new ones will take their place in the future.
While all five items are all worth trying, if you could only pick one sandwich and one side, I would highly suggest pairing a box of Fiery Mozzarella Fries with the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. If the Whopper is your thing, do your thing, but have it my way and be sure to ask for extra creamy fiery sauce. The one item that is an absolute must above all else, and I pray never leaves, is the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite. I literally wished my cup of it never ended, as sip after sip was like a tidal wave of taste and flavor sensations. Who knew that liquid could be more flammable with flavor than anything in a solid state?