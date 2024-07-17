Burger King's Fiery Menu Review: We're Fans Of The Flavorful Flames

Burger King has always been a keeper of the flame, as the Home of the Whopper has been flame-grilling its burgers since day one. Over the ensuing years, it has not only turned up the heat on the outside of its menu items, but on the inside too. The chain once sold hot and spicy wings and the long forgotten spicy bean burger, while some of the more modern fare includes ghost pepper chicken fries and sandwiches. As the heat rages outdoors this summer, Burger King is adding even more of it to its kitchens with the introduction of the Fiery Menu, which includes Fiery Strawberry & Sprite, Fiery Mozzarella Fries, Fiery Bacon Whopper, Fiery Chicken Fries, and Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The five limited-time-only items have spice levels "ranging from mild to wild," and Burger King hopes they will both inflame mouths, and make them smile.

To help kick off this new Fiery Menu, the fine folks at Burger King invited Daily Meal for a sneak peek eat. While fire eaters dazzled on a stage before my eyes, I dined on all five new items to see if they were truly lit, or turned out to be fire retardant. The following chew and review is based on taste, originality, fiery fierceness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.