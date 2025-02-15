14 Store-Bought Soups That Are Seriously Underrated

If you're looking for a simple, time-efficient meal, store-bought soup is a fantastic option. Some brands and types of soup are super popular. For example, most people have heard of Progresso and Campbell's — and it's highly likely you've had chicken noodle soup when you were sick or grew up on the classic tomato soup and grilled cheese combo. But, there are some soups that are way underrated that I think you should try.

Why soup? Soups are a versatile dish that can be great any time of year. Thick, hearty soups (like this loaded potato recipe) are perfect for warming up during cold winters, while light, thin soups are perfect for summer evenings. You can serve them as a whole meal on their own or as a side dish — basically, you can't go wrong with soup.

I know my family loves when I make my homemade soups. In fact, it's my daughter's special request any time I ask what she wants for supper. But, good soup takes time since the ingredients need to simmer for a full-body flavor. Thankfully, store-bought options offer a super convenient quick fix when you're craving something warm but don't really have a lot of time. Of course, eating the same options time and again can be a drag. So, here are 14 underrated store-bought soup options to help expand your taste bud's horizons — maybe you'll uncover your new favorite store-bought soup.