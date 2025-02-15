14 Store-Bought Soups That Are Seriously Underrated
If you're looking for a simple, time-efficient meal, store-bought soup is a fantastic option. Some brands and types of soup are super popular. For example, most people have heard of Progresso and Campbell's — and it's highly likely you've had chicken noodle soup when you were sick or grew up on the classic tomato soup and grilled cheese combo. But, there are some soups that are way underrated that I think you should try.
Why soup? Soups are a versatile dish that can be great any time of year. Thick, hearty soups (like this loaded potato recipe) are perfect for warming up during cold winters, while light, thin soups are perfect for summer evenings. You can serve them as a whole meal on their own or as a side dish — basically, you can't go wrong with soup.
I know my family loves when I make my homemade soups. In fact, it's my daughter's special request any time I ask what she wants for supper. But, good soup takes time since the ingredients need to simmer for a full-body flavor. Thankfully, store-bought options offer a super convenient quick fix when you're craving something warm but don't really have a lot of time. Of course, eating the same options time and again can be a drag. So, here are 14 underrated store-bought soup options to help expand your taste bud's horizons — maybe you'll uncover your new favorite store-bought soup.
1. Pacific Foods Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup
When I was diagnosed with Celiac several years ago, one thing I noticed was that gluten was an ingredient in a lot of canned soup options — especially tomato soup. As someone who loves soup, this was a huge downer. And, it was made even worse because I watched the rest of my family continue to enjoy some of my absolute favorites. Then, I discovered the Pacific Foods Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup. It's gluten free (and USDA certified organic) and has been an absolute game changer.
The roasted red pepper adds a layer to the soup's flavor profile that's a little sweet and has the tiniest hint of spice. The creamy tomato base is bold and filling, which perfectly hits the spot on a cool evening.
Although this soup can be eaten alone, I love pairing it with a gluten-free grilled cheese. Of course, you can use traditional bread instead. I also highly recommend using this roasted red pepper and tomato soup as a base for your favorite slow cooker recipes!
2. Progresso Broccoli Cheese With Brown Rice
The standard Progresso Broccoli Cheese soup is a favorite, but too many people are sleeping on this version featuring brown rice. It's a healthier (and, in my opinion, more filling) version, packed with 7 grams of protein per serving for those being more mindful of their health. And, of course, it's also gluten free, so I can still enjoy it — as can my fellow Celiac and gluten-sensitive peeps.
Broccoli, brown rice, and red peppers sit in a creamy, cheesy broth that's super filling on its own. But, I like to add a little bit of bacon or ground hamburger when I have the time for additional protein. Another great option is to add a little shredded cheese to your bowl.
I also love the smell of the Progresso Broccoli Cheese with Brown Rice while it's cooking! I don't know if it's just me, but the smell of certain soups pre-completion is a little off — but not so with this one. The kitchen fills with a mouth-watering scent that makes me impatient to start eating.
3. Great Value Clam Chowder Soup
The best tip I can give you? Don't sleep on store brand soups! Not only are they often equally as delicious as the name brands, but they're also great on a budget. One option I love is Great Value, which is Walmart's store brand. (And it doesn't just make soups, but also knock-off candy bars and a slew of other products!)
I know that not everyone enjoys clam chowder, but I do (although, admittedly, I'm pretty picky when it comes to this particular soup). And, if you're like me, the Great Value Clam Chowder is a hearty, creamy option that hits the spot every time. It's packed with perfectly-sized clam meat chunks, celery, and potatoes in a thick, flavorful broth.
This is one of those soups that easily constitutes a meal on its own. I suggest pairing it with your favorite nutritious crackers or bagel chips.
4. Campbell's Chunky Spicy Steak and Potato Soup
If you're looking for something with a bit of spice, this Campbell's Chunky Spicy Steak and Potato Soup is the perfect option. I love spicy foods, but soups with heat can be really hit or miss. It feels like most options either have zero heat at all, or are so spicy that all I can focus on is my mouth burning. But, this option is a winner — it has just enough spice to satisfy, but not so much that it ruins the enjoyment.
However, the flavor profile is so much more than just spice. You get thick, tender chunks of meat and potatoes with a generous sprinkling of mushrooms in a rich broth more resembling gravy. Since it's so thick, hearty, and warming, I find this to be perfect for especially chilly winter days!
For me, this soup easily constitutes a whole meal, but, I like to add a handful of fresh spinach leaves to quickly and easily up my vegetable intake. Pair it with a crusty loaf of bread and don't be afraid to garnish with a little bit of your favorite cheese!
5. Panera Bread Autumn Squash Soup
I've always adored Panera Bread. When I was a teenager, my older brother used to take me to the one by his house all the time, and my go-to order was a soup bread bowl. Unfortunately, there isn't a location near where I live now, so I have to go way out of my way to satisfy that craving. So, you know I was ecstatic when I discovered you could buy these mouthwatering soups in my local grocery store!
I'll be honest and say that the store-bought versions of Panera soups aren't identical to the ones you get at the restaurants. But, in my opinion, it's close enough to scratch the itch. My personal favorite is the Panera Bread Autumn Squash Soup. It's gluten-free and vegetarian, so it's an excellent choice for people following restrictive diets.
This soup is crafted from butternut squash and pumpkin and seasoned with a blend of autumn-inspired spices. It's warming and a little sweet, with a nice consistency that's not too thick but not watery. It pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese and bacon sandwich on sourdough.
6. Bush's Best Blue Zones Organic Hearty Bean and Vegetable Soup
I'll be honest here — before I discovered this soup, I didn't even know Bush's Best made anything other than baked beans. But, since I've always loved those baked beans, I decided to give the brand's soup a shot and I'm happy to report I wasn't disappointed.
Bush's Best Blue Zones Organic Hearty Bean and Vegetable Soup is certified vegan, certified USDA organic, gluten free, and created without artificial preservatives. Each serving is packed with 10 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber, so it's an excellent option for those who are more health conscious.
This canned soup features kidney beans, great northern beans, corn, carrots, and green beans in a tomato basil broth. I really enjoy the light, aromatic broth, although I do recommend adding some salt and pepper. I've eaten this soup alone when in a bind and felt really full after — that's one of the great things about fiber. More than once, I've served this soup over rice to switch things up and stretch the can a little bit.
7. Bear Creek Country Kitchens Creamy Wild Rice Soup
If you're looking for an option that's large enough to feed the whole family, this bagged soup makes eight 1-cup portions per bag. My family of four eats the whole bag in one sitting, so that's something to keep in mind with the portion sizes.
Bear Creek Country Kitchens Creamy Wild Rice Soup features long-grain wild rice, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. Although the broth is creamy, it's a little bit on the thinner side. Since this is a bagged option, you can make it a little thicker by adding slightly less water, which is my personal preference. On that same note, you could make it thinner by adding slightly more water, so it's a super customizable store-bought soup option.
The savory, warm flavor profile of this creamy wild rice soup makes it the perfect side for grilled chicken, fresh baked bread, and a simple house salad on a warm summer evening. But, it's fine as a standalone meal if you're in a time crunch — and it only takes 10 minutes!
8. Tabatchnick Minestrone Soup
If you're looking for a full-bodied classic Italian soup that actually lives up to your standards, the Tabatchnick Minestrone Soup is a must-try. The tomato broth is chockfull of pasta, beans, and vegetables for a savory, aromatic meal you can easily cook in the microwave for something quick with little fuss. What I really like is that the soup comes in two pouches, so it's already pre-portioned, taking out any guesswork. You can cook both now or save one for later — whatever you most need at the time.
Each serving is only 110 calories, with 5 grams of protein. There's also a low sodium option for people who need to restrict their salt intake. I recommended this one to my father, who has a heart condition, and he approved of the taste and texture. This is one soup more people should definitely be aware of as it checks all the boxes.
9. Imagine Portobello Mushroom Creamy Soup
Looking for a delicious, creamy soup with a heavy taste of high-quality portobellos to satisfy your mushroom craving? Imagine Portobello Mushroom Creamy Soup is exactly what you're looking for! I've tried a lot of basic mushroom soups, including the classic condensed version that so many people use in their casseroles. But, nothing tastes quite as delicious as this one. Plus, it's gluten free, vegan, and non-dairy, so it works for people on all types of restrictive diets.
While this can be eaten alone, I prefer to use it as a rich, smooth base and make it more filling by upgrading it with a protein, starch, and vegetable. My favorite is to add bacon, potatoes, and fresh spinach leaves, but, my children love when I add chicken, rice, and green beans. If you want to keep it simple, you can add sliced mushrooms and a sprinkle of fresh herbs as a garnish. There's really no bad combination when you start with such a mouthwatering base.
10. Alessi Autentico Premium Pasta Fazool Neapolitan Bean Soup
If you're looking for a rich, hearty Italian soup with only 140 calories, 6 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fiber per serving, check out Alessi Autentico Premium Pasta Fazool Neapolitan Bean Soup. I love when a soup is both delectable and helps me hit my macros. Each package of dried soup also contains about 10% of your daily iron and vitamin C intake as an added bonus.
This pasta fazool cooks on the stove in about 12 minutes and features copious amounts of pasta, beans and vegetables. The thin tomato-based broth is layered with all the marinated flavoring of the ingredients. You get a nice chew with every bite and you're left with just enough leftover broth for a few sips out of the side of your bowl after.
A hearty, rich soup like pasta fazool makes a perfect lunch all on its own, but, it also makes a great side dish for a large Italian-themed dinner. Pair it with warm Italian bread, a fresh green salad, chicken piccata, and your favorite vegetable. If you'd rather try a different meal pairing, check out these 30 Italian recipes that will never go out of style. You're sure to find inspiration somewhere on the list!
11. Bowl and Basket Beef Pot Roast Soup
Here's another example of a store brand you don't want to miss out on. Bowl and Basket is a Shoprite brand you can take advantage of if you live in the American Northeast. While the brand has several soup options, the Bowl and Basket Beef Pot Roast Soup is especially delicious.
You get everything you love about your favorite Sunday beef pot roast recipe, but in a convenient soup. Thick, tender roast chunks sit in a flavorful tomato broth with diced potatoes, green beans, and carrots. The end result is a symphony of flavors that create a filling, thick masterpiece perfect for any day of the year — but especially for cold winter evenings!
Since this is such a hearty dish, it's a complete meal on its own. But warm, buttered bread is an excellent addition! After eating the meat, potatoes, and vegetables, I like to soak up the leftover liquid with bread and eat it that way.
12. Signature Select Chicken Tortilla Soup
Another store brand option for great soup on a budget, is Albertson's Signature Select Chicken Tortilla Soup is a unique gluten-free, egg-free twist on a Mexican classic. Signature Select is a brand offered by Albertsons and its nationwide stores, including Acme, Safeway, Vons, and Carrs, among others. I purchase mine at Acme Markets, which is a supermarket chain in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
This soup features a hunger-satisfying blend of tortilla strips, white meat chicken, and vegetables in a well-seasoned tomato-based broth. I used to make a version of chicken tortilla soup when I worked at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville in Atlantic City and it was always a huge hit. While the signature select version isn't identical to the one I made at the restaurant, it's a great runner-up.
Like all the soups on this list, you can make a meal of it on its own. However, I like pairing mine with a fresh green salad for a healthy, filling lunch that hits all the major food groups!
13. Amy's Organic Carrot Ginger Soup
I'll be honest: I almost didn't try this soup when I first saw it because I wasn't sold on the idea of a carrot soup. But, I'm really glad I did! Amy's Organic Carrot Ginger Soup is a surprisingly delicious soup with excellent flavor layering that's perfect for cool fall evenings! There's something about the combination of ingredients that make me want to take a hayride or get lost in a corn maze for a while.
This carrot soup has a bold profile that's surprisingly thick, with minimal bits of very thinly sliced carrots. The solid carrots add a little crunch to otherwise smooth spoonfuls, which I found to be a nice touch. The ginger and coriander offer a unique seasoning combination that feels warm and almost desert-like.
When eating this soup, I like to add a dollop of sour cream to my bowl for a thicker, bolder taste. I've also found a sweet dinner roll to be the perfect accompaniment!
14. Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Noodle Soup
Let's face it, this list wouldn't be complete without a new chicken noodle soup recommendation. Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Noodle Soup is that recommendation. It's a wholesome, healthier twist on everyone's sick day favorite — of course, I think it's delicious on healthy days, too!
What gives this chicken noodle soup a slightly different flavor is that it's made with chicken bone broth rather than a traditional stock. It provides a subtle umami richness with a texture that feels silkier than typical broths.
Whether I'm sick or not, I like to pair this soup with fresh fruit for a refreshing contrast. My favorite fresh fruit pairings include cantaloupe, honey dew melons, watermelon, grapefruit, and oranges. The high water content, vitamin C, and other essential nutrients in the fruit can be a huge boon if you are turning to this chicken noodle soup because you're feeling under the weather.