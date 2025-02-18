Frosty Fans Rejoice: Wendy's Could Be Adding New Flavors Soon

If your favorite thing about a trip to Wendy's is sipping a cold, refreshing Frosty, news about upcoming offerings from the fast food giant will indeed trigger your sweet tooth. Food and drink influencer Snachwithzach, in collaboration with digital creator SodaSeekers, has released an Instagram video claiming they learned in a memo from an anonymous source at Wendy's that two major Frosty additions will be coming within the next few months.

First up: Frosty Swirls. Much like the much-anticipated Thin Mints Frosty, which is coming out February 21, Frosty Swirls will change things up for Frosty lovers. Come April, you will be able to choose from caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirled throughout any of the Frosty flavors available. Then, in mid-May, Frosty Fusions are supposedly making their way to a Wendy's near you, taking the Frosty Swirl a step up.