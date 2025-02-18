Frosty Fans Rejoice: Wendy's Could Be Adding New Flavors Soon
If your favorite thing about a trip to Wendy's is sipping a cold, refreshing Frosty, news about upcoming offerings from the fast food giant will indeed trigger your sweet tooth. Food and drink influencer Snachwithzach, in collaboration with digital creator SodaSeekers, has released an Instagram video claiming they learned in a memo from an anonymous source at Wendy's that two major Frosty additions will be coming within the next few months.
First up: Frosty Swirls. Much like the much-anticipated Thin Mints Frosty, which is coming out February 21, Frosty Swirls will change things up for Frosty lovers. Come April, you will be able to choose from caramel, strawberry, or brownie batter swirled throughout any of the Frosty flavors available. Then, in mid-May, Frosty Fusions are supposedly making their way to a Wendy's near you, taking the Frosty Swirl a step up.
From swirls to fusions
Snachwithzach shared in his video that Frosty Fusions will be ice-cold concoctions similar to McDonald's McFlurries or Dairy Queen's Blizzards. Essentially, these icy treats will take a Frosty flavor that's available and make it even better with an added sauce (like chocolate, for example) and a choice of sweet treats — likely bits of candy and cookie pieces — mixed in. Hopefully, you can use this half-and-half Frosty hack to make the new Frosty Swirl even more unique. Or, level up your Frosty Fusion with a quick trip to the soda fountain!
Wendy's has yet to confirm whether these two new offerings will indeed be coming and when, but if Snachwithzach and SodaSeekers are right, it won't be long until Frosty fans will be able to sip and scoop a Frosty Swirl or Frosty Fusion. Order a side of French fries for dipping in your milkshake (it's delicious; science says so) and make your fast food fantasy a reality.