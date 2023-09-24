A Sprinkle Of Salt Takes Chocolate Chip Cookies To A Whole New Level

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic treat for a reason. The dough itself is delicious — so much so that some people even make the cookies and omit the chocolate with a "boneless" version. The sweet chocolate chips, however, are the star of the show, and the namesake of the recipe. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your cookies by adding extra ingredients, making substitutions, or altering the way the treats are prepared. One addition on top, however, could make the cookies taste even better.

Most cookie recipes call for a little bit of salt mixed into the dough to offset the sweetness. But the next time you bake up your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, add a little bit extra on top to enhance the flavor of the cookies even more. A garnish of flaky sea salt on top of each of the treats could balance out the ultra-sweetness of the chocolate, and add a little bit of texture into every bite.