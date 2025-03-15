14 Cooking Time Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

When you're learning to cook, you figure one thing out pretty quickly: Timing is everything. You can spend all your money on the best ingredients and the fanciest equipment, and finesse your technique through countless hours of practice — but you make one mistake when it comes to your timings and your meal is ruined. Keeping an eye on the time when you cook is crucial to ensuring that your food comes out perfect, and is not overcooked or underdone. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cooking timing, and forgetting to account for times around the minutes or hours it takes for your food to cook can also destroy your hard work.

It's important to remember that everything's a matter of time in the kitchen, and miscalculating or rushing one aspect will ruin another. For instance, if you're not leaving enough time for your food to marinate, rest, or come up to temperature, you may end up with a worse result, or it could have a knock-on effect on how long your food takes to cook. Additionally, forgetting to consider how timings translate between appliances can leave you with a bad meal. The good thing, though, is that so many mistakes can be fixed.