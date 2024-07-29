When It Comes To Aromatic Ingredients, Your Prep Method Really Matters

If you've ever attempted cooking, odds are you've encountered aromatics without even realizing it. They are ingredients that build a flavor foundation such as onions, garlic, and herbs like parsley and thyme, which create layers of taste that other main components soak in or stack on top of. Different cuisines use particular combinations of this — like the Cajun holy trinity of bell peppers, celery, and onion for gumbo, or the onions, ginger, and spices used in Indian dishes. However, to get the best aromatic results you can't just dump them in a pot and hope for the best.

Every cook has gotten lost in the sauce and put all their focus on the main part of the meal, but it's important to not neglect your other ingredients since they are the key to unlocking flavor and must be prepped with care. What truly impacts aromatics is how finely they're chopped or diced. Size affects how much flavor is released, as well as how easy they are to fish out of a dish if they appear in the final meal.

Thankfully, there are simple tips and tricks to properly sizing your aromatics, so whether you're a seasoned chef or new to the kitchen, you'll be able to handle them like a pro.