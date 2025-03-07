When it comes to inexpensive cuts of meat, tenderization is a necessary step to transform them into something edible. Though there are a number of mistakes people make when tenderizing meat – from over-marinating to not scoring the protein before applying a marinade — it's an especially common mistake to not know that you can use canned foods and beverages to tenderize meat.

Canned foods and beverages can be an extremely affordable, quick, and effective way of converting a hanger steak or boneless chicken breast into a delicacy when used properly. The key is knowing which ones can do the job, why, and how to use them for the best results.

As a professional chef, I have pounded and bathed many roasts and steaks into buttery submission during my lengthy career. In some cases, I rely on the natural enzymes and acids in certain fruits or beverages to do the work for me. In others, I employ the transformative properties of bacteria to help break down some of those dense protein fibers. Read on to discover which canned foods and drinks you should be adding to your culinary meat-cooking arsenal.