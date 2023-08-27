Start Adding Ginger Beer To Your Meat Marinades And Thank Us Later

If you want highly flavored, tender, juicy meat, it might be time to mix some ginger beer into something besides your Moscow mule. Adding ginger beer to your marinade not only adds a punchy ginger flavor, but it adds sugar, acid, and carbonation. The fermented ginger is a flavor blast — that much you knew already. The sugar will help the meat brown, accelerating the Maillard reaction and giving you a deliciously savory exterior. The acid and carbonation, on the other hand, help tenderize and improve the experience of the cooked meat.

A study published in the Nigerian Journal of Animal Production found that of lime juice, pawpaw leaf extract, and carbonated drink marinades, the carbonated drink marinade resulted in the best piece of beef. It had the "best overall acceptability concerning sensory test[s]," the best color — even though the carbonated drink was colorless — and the least loss of moisture in refrigeration and cooking.

Depending on your marinade, you can use either ginger beer or ginger ale. Generally speaking, ginger beer will have a stronger, spicier ginger flavor and lighter sweetness — while a ginger ale will have a milder, sweeter flavor. They'll both have similar pH levels, hovering between three and three and a half, so it really comes down to what kind of flavor profile you want to achieve: Ginger beer? Stronger taste thanks to real ginger. Ginger ale? Milder taste thanks to ginger syrup.