Sweet Tea Is The Unexpected Key To Ultra-Tender, Flavorful Fried Chicken

Brining in general is always a good idea for poultry. Chicken has a terrible habit of getting dried out when it's cooked, which is generally the result of moisture being lost from this high-protein, low-fat meat sitting in refrigeration. But some of that moisture loss can be combated by wet brining, a process that usually involves keeping the meat in a saltwater-based liquid for a time before you cook it (although dry brines are also an option). The salt in the brine chemically reacts with the meat's proteins, denaturing them — which means changing their molecular structure — and allowing them to retain more moisture.

Although salt is a necessity in your fried chicken's sweet tea brine, it's not just the sodium working to make the meat juicy. Tea, black tea especially, contains astringent organic compounds called tannins, which will also work as a natural tenderizer in addition to adding flavor. Beer, wine, and even coffee work the same way, for the same reason.

Tannins are also slightly bitter, and even though the sugar brewed into your tea will likely counteract that sharp quality, you can also prevent any residual bitterness with an age-old Southern secret: add baking soda to the tea. Just a hint of baking soda won't alter the flavor and will merely cut through any harshness. It also has the added benefit of acting as another meat tenderizer. Your result will be sweet, savory, and ultra-tender crispy fried chicken.