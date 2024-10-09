An Iconic Taco Bell Item Is Finally Returning To Menus
Brace yourselves, '90s-era Taco Bell fans. Taco Bell has announced the return of the fan-favorite Double-Decker Taco. You can order the iconic menu item starting October 10, but it's only available through October 30.
The taco features a crispy taco shell nestled in a refried bean-schmeared flour tortilla and is filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. The popular taco had '90s kids (and adults alike) exclaiming, "Yo quiero Taco Bell" until its discontinuation in 2019. It almost returned in 2022, when the corporate Tex-Mex giant allowed fans to vote for the return of one nostalgic item. Sadly, it was defeated by the Enchirito.
And back in August, Taco Bell brought back several older items with its nostalgia menu. Alas, the Double-Decker Taco was shafted again in favor of the original Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme, and Caramel Apple Empanada.
More reasons to love the Double-Decker Taco
Though it lost before to other returning fan-favorite items, this isn't the taco's first time back in the spotlight. Double-Decker Tacos kits have been available in stores since at least 2016, and many fans have taken to DIY versions of the DIY kit. But it also had an official revival in late 2023, after fans disappointed by the Enchirito's win begged online until Taco Bell brought the Double-Decker Taco back for a limited time. But it should be about a dollar cheaper this go-around at a suggested price of $2 (rather than $3, as it was in 2023). You can also order the Double-Decker Taco Supreme, which is the same taco but with tomatoes and sour cream, for 70 cents more. That's not quite '90s prices, but fans will take it.