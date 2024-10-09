An Iconic Taco Bell Item Is Finally Returning To Menus

Brace yourselves, '90s-era Taco Bell fans. Taco Bell has announced the return of the fan-favorite Double-Decker Taco. You can order the iconic menu item starting October 10, but it's only available through October 30.

The taco features a crispy taco shell nestled in a refried bean-schmeared flour tortilla and is filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. The popular taco had '90s kids (and adults alike) exclaiming, "Yo quiero Taco Bell" until its discontinuation in 2019. It almost returned in 2022, when the corporate Tex-Mex giant allowed fans to vote for the return of one nostalgic item. Sadly, it was defeated by the Enchirito.

And back in August, Taco Bell brought back several older items with its nostalgia menu. Alas, the Double-Decker Taco was shafted again in favor of the original Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme, and Caramel Apple Empanada.