McRib Lovers Rejoice: The Beloved Meal Is Coming Back To McDonald's

If you're a McDonald's customer, big news could be coming your way! According to an Instagram account that leaks fast food news, the McRib is returning to McDonald's menus. This beloved menu item has made previous appearances in the fall, and although rumor had it that its return in 2022 would be the last time ever, it still has a habit of making its way onto McDonald's menus.

If you're unfamiliar with this sandwich, it features a boneless pork patty slathered in a tasty barbecue sauce. It's then paired with pickles and slivered onions to add some tanginess and a bit of crunch. The whole dish is served on a homestyle roll, slightly different from the usual hamburger buns on McDonald's menus.

Last year, the McRib returned in November of 2023. However, according to the leaked post, the McRib won't show itself this year until December 3. Though McDonald's has not confirmed its return, the Instagram post tells followers that the McRib will be available at participating McDonald's.