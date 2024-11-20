McRib Lovers Rejoice: The Beloved Meal Is Coming Back To McDonald's
If you're a McDonald's customer, big news could be coming your way! According to an Instagram account that leaks fast food news, the McRib is returning to McDonald's menus. This beloved menu item has made previous appearances in the fall, and although rumor had it that its return in 2022 would be the last time ever, it still has a habit of making its way onto McDonald's menus.
If you're unfamiliar with this sandwich, it features a boneless pork patty slathered in a tasty barbecue sauce. It's then paired with pickles and slivered onions to add some tanginess and a bit of crunch. The whole dish is served on a homestyle roll, slightly different from the usual hamburger buns on McDonald's menus.
Last year, the McRib returned in November of 2023. However, according to the leaked post, the McRib won't show itself this year until December 3. Though McDonald's has not confirmed its return, the Instagram post tells followers that the McRib will be available at participating McDonald's.
It's not just the McRib that's coming to your nearest McDonald's
If you love McRibs, there's an extra surprise in store for you this year. Not only will you be able to chomp into your beloved sandwich, but McDonald's is also releasing the McRib sauce for purchase. The sauce is being debuted as "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce" and packs all the tangy flavor from the sandwich. However, You can use it in your recipes, whether poured on meatloaf or used alongside meat off the grill.
The sauce will be available on November 25 at 10 a.m. EST while supplies last. It's set to retail at about $20 per half-gallon jug and can be purchased online. Whether you head to your local McDonald's to pick up the sandwich or decide to make a knock-off with its rib sauce at home, this is one jolly season for McRib lovers around the country.