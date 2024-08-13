When It Comes To The Chicken Sandwich War, Arby's Definitely Loses

If it seems like all of your go-to fast-casual dining spots are suddenly offering fresh new takes on the chicken sandwich, you aren't just seeing things. Since 2019, fast food joints across the U.S. have been battling it out for the title of "best chicken sandwich." While chicken sandwiches have been available on fast food menus way before 2019, it was the debut of Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich that broke the internet and subsequently challenged neighboring restaurants to compete for chicken sandwich fans' attention and business.

Nowadays, you'll most likely find at least one chicken sandwich option on most fast food menus — even at places that don't necessarily specialize in chicken, like Arby's. The restaurant is most commonly known for its roast beef and cheddar sandwiches stacked high on onion rolls with a side of crispy curly fries. But as the saying goes, "Arby's has the meats," which apparently includes chicken patties. As for Arby's place in the chicken sandwich wars, Daily Meal ranked seven of Arby's sandwiches, and the restaurant's attempt at chicken came in dead last.