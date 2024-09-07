The Sad Downfall Of The World's First Wendy's

Wendy's is an international fast-food chain with stores in 30 countries worldwide. Known for its fresh burgers, chicken sandwiches, and the iconic Frosty, Wendy's has over 6,000 locations in the United States alone and was named the third most popular dining brand in 2024 by YouGov. With all this success, it's easy to forget the humble beginnings of Wendy's and its founder, Dave Thomas.

As an avid lover of hamburgers who saw a need for a good, old-fashioned burger in Columbus, Ohio, Thomas opened the first Wendy's restaurant there on November 15, 1969. Like many good ideas, the first Wendy's fast-food restaurant may have borrowed ideas from other successful chains. Legend has it that the creation of Wendy's was inspired by a chain called Kewpee Hamburgers — many believe that this small Midwestern burger chain gave Dave Thomas the idea for a restaurant that serves square-shaped burger patties made of beef that had never been frozen. Regardless of who did what first, Wendy's did it the best and quickly expanded beyond its original Columbus location. Sadly for many locals who have fond memories of the first-ever Wendy's, fans can no longer visit this historic site.