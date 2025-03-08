13 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking In A Pan

Pans are arguably the most fundamental of all cooking tools, and they're one of the first things we encounter when we start spending time in the kitchen. Virtually everyone owns one — so it's kinda amazing how drastically pans can be misused on a daily basis. Mastering the pan technique is essential if you want to make food properly, and yet so often we forget the basics. Then, we wonder why our meals don't turn out the way we want to.

It can be hard to unpick bad habits when it comes to pans, but going back to the ground floor on our technique and usage can help us improve our meals in a big way. From learning how much food to put in our pan at a time, to when a pan needs preheating and when it doesn't, to remembering which utensils work for which pots and pans: Figuring all of these out can be the difference between our dishes being incredible or being ruined. Plus, it's crucial to remember that different pans require different techniques and approaches, and treating two materials in the same way can lead to poor results. Let's get rid of these key mistakes once and for all.