The Recipe-Doubling Mistake That Totally Screws Up Your Results

A crowded pan means air isn't flowing around your food, so parts of your meal are being exposed to more heat than others. This means some items like chicken or seafood might be cooked properly, while other pieces of meat could still be raw. Even worse, you might turn your ingredients into soggy mush because the water in food gets released when cooking items like simple seared scallops.

If the food in your cookware is spaced out enough, this isn't a problem because the water hits the heat and turns into steam that evaporates above the pan. However, if it's overcrowded with ingredients with high water content, the liquid has nowhere to go and gets trapped. This ultimately steams your dinner, which is not a cooking technique you want to happen by accident.

Keeping your food from overcrowding is important in a wide variety of cooking methods. You shouldn't cook spaghetti in a small pot since inadequate water and space will cause the noodles to turn mushy and stick together. If you try it with deep frying chicken, the skin can't get even exposure to the oil, resulting in undercooked, patchy breading. Likewise, crowding is a mistake with roasted potatoes on a baking sheet for the same reason.