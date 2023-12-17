Which Foods Should You Flip In A Skillet And Which Should You Toss?

Chefs have generally been regarded as cool for many reasons throughout human history. In addition to the fact that they possess a skill many people have but few have mastered, they're typically the ones pushing the bounds of culinary expression, coming up with both foods and cooking techniques we've never seen. And look, it's just impossible to deny there's something deeply cool about shaking a skillet in such a way that it tosses food into the air before you catch it again.

And maybe, having seen this technique, you decide to try it at home. "Spatulas?" you might think to yourself, "Pssssh, we don't need spatulas." This reality comes crashing down, though, when you wind up with pancakes that look like M.C. Escher formed them. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't toss foods at all; it's just about knowing which you can toss and which you should flip. The general rule is this: Is it a mixed group of separate smaller ingredients? Toss that sucker. Is it a single solid whole object? Flip it gently.