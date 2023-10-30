What Is Simple Syrup And What Can You Use It For?
If you're a flavor fanatic and beverage buff, you should get familiar with simple syrup, the easy-to-make sweetening solution that elevates even the blandest drinks. You may not be well-versed in the simple syrup syllabus if you're not a bartender or an expert mixologist, but it's easy to get up to speed.
Simple syrup is a liquid sweetener made by dissolving granulated sugar in an equal amount of water. At its most basic, it's just sugar and water. However, simple syrup can be infused with the spirit of fruit, vegetables, edible flowers, and herbs for a more dynamic flavor profile. Simple syrup is easy to make at home, but it's also widely available at grocery stores in the condiment aisle (located near the honey), at liquor stores, or online across various food retailers.
When it comes to storage, you can keep simple syrup in the refrigerator for up to a month. If you make it from scratch, be sure to transfer to it an airtight container before squeezing it into the fridge door.
Simple syrup is a bar staple
Simple syrup is a behind-the-bar staple commonly used as a flavoring agent in cocktail recipes. From bitter to acidic and even salty, many cocktails rely on multiple dimensions of flavor, and simple syrup balances the profile of citrusy librations or ones made with sharp-tasting liquors.
Unlike granulated sugar, simple syrup is a liquid that dissolves easily in cold liquids, which is crucial for delivering an evenly distributed sweetness in cocktails. And if you've ever added raw sugar to a drink only to find that it settled to the bottom of the glass, simple syrup is an easy solution (pun intended), as it dissolves throughout the beverage and prevents grainy sips. Simple syrup also contributes to a silky texture that enhances the overall mouthfeel of cocktails, bringing a luxuriously smooth quality to every sip. Plus, if you prefer cocktails rimmed with sugar, salt, or toasted coconut flakes, simple syrup will make the slivers and grains adhere to the glass.
Some cocktail sweeteners include artificial colorings and preservatives, so if you're so if you're someone who prefers food and drinks with limited additives, simple syrup is a great choice.
Alcohol-free applications
Simple syrup has its roots in the world of cocktails, but its applications are far broader than meets the eye. The reality is, if you can drink it, you can add simple syrup to it. Just as in cocktails, simple syrup is a superstar at providing a touch of sweetness to non-alcoholic drinks. Whether it's lemonade, sparkling soda, or a complex mocktail recipe, simple syrup harmonizes the flavors in day-to-day beverages.
Introduce simple syrup to hot tea as a honey alternative, or add a dash to iced coffee for a 7 a.m. pick-me-up that curbs the bitter bite of a dark roast. If you picked up a pack of sparkling water but it's a bit boring for your current mood, a dash of simple syrup will liven it right up.
Simple syrup is also a key tool for zero-proof mixologists who specialize in crafting inventive non-alcoholic mocktails. Whether it's tart cherry juice and sparkling soda or a proper non-alcoholic spirit mixed with fresh fruit juice, a well-made simple syrup helps mocktails taste like the real deal (without the hangover).
Creative simple syrup uses
It's not just beverages that benefit from the functionality of simple syrup; it's also a secret weapon in the kitchen. For savory recipes, you can use simple syrup to enhance a vinaigrette-style salad dressing or drizzle it over vegetables before baking them for a batch of roasted and caramelized veggies. Because sugar tenderizes animal proteins, you might even consider adding simple syrup to meat marinades.
Once you've enjoyed a simple syrup-boosted meal, you'll need some dessert. Dip fruits or edible flowers in simple syrup and let them dry to create candied treats for snacking or cake decorating. Liven up a Mediterranean dessert by introducing it to a baklava recipe for a sweet and sticky delicacy, or use it to craft an icy sorbet on a hot summer day. For something the kids will enjoy, dip apples in simple syrup and coat them with nuts, sprinkles, or coconut shavings for a candied apple treat.
Sugar syrup is also a natural preservative, inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and preventing spoilage, making it a time-tested technique for extending the shelf life of fruits. Be warned, though — they might taste extra-sweet after you remove them for consumption, making them ideal for processing into a jam for toast, sandwiches, and pastry fillings.
Creating simple syrup Infusions
There's great news for adventurous foodies — simple syrup doesn't have to be simple. You can infuse the solution with additional flavors courtesy of fruits, veggies, herbs, and aromatics.
Fresh berries, citrus zest, and tropical fruits, such as mango and pineapple, can transform simple syrup into a vibrant symphony of flavors designed to give cocktails, mocktails, and desserts an eccentric edge. From lavender to rose and hibiscus, edible flowers are another fun and inventive way to jazz up simple syrup. Need some seasonally-inspired concoctions? During the colder months, warm spices, such as cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom, and cloves, can introduce a cozy dimension to a no-frills simple syrup, while mint, basil, cucumber, and citrus zest can uplift the syrup during the hotter seasons.
As always, playfulness is encouraged when it comes to simple syrup. Don't hesitate to mix and match infusions to discover what combinations you enjoy most.