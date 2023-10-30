What Is Simple Syrup And What Can You Use It For?

If you're a flavor fanatic and beverage buff, you should get familiar with simple syrup, the easy-to-make sweetening solution that elevates even the blandest drinks. You may not be well-versed in the simple syrup syllabus if you're not a bartender or an expert mixologist, but it's easy to get up to speed.

Simple syrup is a liquid sweetener made by dissolving granulated sugar in an equal amount of water. At its most basic, it's just sugar and water. However, simple syrup can be infused with the spirit of fruit, vegetables, edible flowers, and herbs for a more dynamic flavor profile. Simple syrup is easy to make at home, but it's also widely available at grocery stores in the condiment aisle (located near the honey), at liquor stores, or online across various food retailers.

When it comes to storage, you can keep simple syrup in the refrigerator for up to a month. If you make it from scratch, be sure to transfer to it an airtight container before squeezing it into the fridge door.