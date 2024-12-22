Easy Batch Cocktails Perfect For Your Holiday Party

With or without alcohol, great batch cocktails are the key to a seamless holiday party, keeping you and your guests imbibing without slowing things down to mix a new drink for each person. In an exclusive with Daily Meal, Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, said that while there are other festive options, she likes to start with the world of ciders.

"There are a few really easy ways to serve spiked cider either chilled or warm," she said, offering up the ingredients for a sparkling caramel apple punch. A plain sparkling cider, plus a salted caramel whiskey like Ensign Red and a cider bourbon like King's Creek will give you a bubbly sweet winter punch with a serious whiskey kick.

For a warm, non-alcoholic cocktail, Horn recommends a classic mulled cider, starting with "stewing farmstead cider — the rich, full-bodied kind." Tie seasonal spices like cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice together in a cheesecloth, and steep them in the cider for half an hour before removing. If you want to spike it anyway, that's also easy. Horn recommends brandy, ideally calvados, an apple-pear brandy. "The orchard fruit flavors and oak notes of vanilla and caramel will work perfectly to add a bright and festive element."