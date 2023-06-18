The Secret To Storing Hardy Herbs So They Last Even Longer

As many cooks know, herbs are one of the best ways to incorporate flavor into a dish. Fresh or dried herbs have their own uses and their own pros and cons. It's best to pick from a living, potted herb plant for those wanting to capture an herb's immediate essence. But for those not blessed with the time or green thumbs to grow our own herbs, we have to purchase them from the grocery store.

Soft and hard herbs decline at different rates, with soft herbs like basil and cilantro wilting within a few days, even in the fridge. Hardy herbs like sage and rosemary can last up to a week but not much longer. While storing herbs with their stems in water does help to extend their life by a few days, there are several ways to make hardy herbs last even longer. This is especially useful since herbs are often sold in bunches, and we can only use so much for one dish at a time.