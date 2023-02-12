All The Foods You Had No Idea Were Invented In Canada Thanks To Crown Royal's Super Bowl 2023 Ad
Football Sunday may be a big day in the U.S., but for Super Bowl 2023, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wanted us all to turn our attention to Canada. After all, America's neighbor to the north is responsible for the invention of culinary products like Crown Royal, which earned an ad spot during Super Bowl prime time.
For the uninitiated, Crown Royal's a decidedly Canadian concoction. While whiskey itself comes from Scotland, Canada has had a lively industry devoted to the popular brown liquor since the 1800s. Arguably, one of the country's greatest contributions to the history of whiskey occurred in 1939, when one Canadian distiller decided to mix together 50 different types of whiskey, calling that new blend "Crown Royal," per the company's website.
As the latest spokesman for this brand, Grohl was naturally feeling grateful for Canada's best inventions — nay, greatest contributions to the rest of the world. He wanted viewers to be thankful for Canadian musicians, comedians, and actors, as well as inventions like paint rollers, replay technology, walkie-talkies, batteries, ironing boards, electric wheelchairs, trash bags, whoopee cushions, hockey, basketball, and even football itself. None of that gets our tummies rumbling, though! What about Canadian-born cuisine? Did any of it feature in Crown Royal's 2023 Super Bowl ad? And are they actually Canadian in the first place?
Dave Grohl's culinary claims were correct
You may have caught shorter versions of the Crown Royal Super Bowl 2023 commercial before game day, but if so, you missed out. The longer version of this advertisement, which aired in full on February 12, showcases an entire handful of Canadian culinary creations. Among them included peanut butter, poutine, instant potatoes, canola oil, and — surprisingly — Hawaiian Pizza. Canada even invented the (technically inedible) egg carton! Can we really trust Grohl, though, or is this some sort of Super Bowl hoax designed to bring attention to Canada's beloved whiskey?
Worry not, dear reader: Grohl has his facts straight. According to the National Peanut Board, peanut paste (which later became butter) was patented by a Canadian named Marcellus Gilmore Edson. As for poutine — no surprise — the Farmers' Almanac confirms it originated in Quebec circa the 1950s. What about instant potatoes? Indeed, Yahoo notes Canadian food scientist Edward Asselbergs is to thank. Canola oil? The Canadian Encyclopedia confirms it's Canadian through and through. And last but not least: Despite its name, Hawaiian Pizza was first made by a Greek-Canadian, per the Greek Reporter. (Oh, and yes — the egg carton was designed by a British Columbian looking to help their community avoid breaking eggs, per Immigrant Services Calgary.) Thanks, Canada!