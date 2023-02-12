All The Foods You Had No Idea Were Invented In Canada Thanks To Crown Royal's Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Football Sunday may be a big day in the U.S., but for Super Bowl 2023, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wanted us all to turn our attention to Canada. After all, America's neighbor to the north is responsible for the invention of culinary products like Crown Royal, which earned an ad spot during Super Bowl prime time.

For the uninitiated, Crown Royal's a decidedly Canadian concoction. While whiskey itself comes from Scotland, Canada has had a lively industry devoted to the popular brown liquor since the 1800s. Arguably, one of the country's greatest contributions to the history of whiskey occurred in 1939, when one Canadian distiller decided to mix together 50 different types of whiskey, calling that new blend "Crown Royal," per the company's website.

As the latest spokesman for this brand, Grohl was naturally feeling grateful for Canada's best inventions — nay, greatest contributions to the rest of the world. He wanted viewers to be thankful for Canadian musicians, comedians, and actors, as well as inventions like paint rollers, replay technology, walkie-talkies, batteries, ironing boards, electric wheelchairs, trash bags, whoopee cushions, hockey, basketball, and even football itself. None of that gets our tummies rumbling, though! What about Canadian-born cuisine? Did any of it feature in Crown Royal's 2023 Super Bowl ad? And are they actually Canadian in the first place?