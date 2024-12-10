The Buffalo-Flavored Latte That Rocked The Fast Food World

Have you ever been torn between chowing down on an entire plate of buffalo wings or indulging in your favorite latte? Or — alternatively — have you ever wondered what those two things would taste like together? Probably not, but in 2017, Tim Horton's infamous Buffalo Latte made its way into the fast food world — and, as you can probably guess, it was just as weird as it sounds.

This unusual drink debuted in October 2017, and since it only appeared in two locations in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo Latte has cemented itself as a fast-food urban legend for those outside the region. Since it's definitely one of the weirdest fast-food menu items ever to create controversy, the drink lasted for less than one month, to the surprise of no one — but that didn't stop it from popping into the minds of many every so often.

Created with espresso, mocha, and "Buffalo sauce flavor," and topped with thick, steamed milk and "zesty Buffalo seasoning," the Buffalo Latte had all of the caffeine and sweetness you know and love from a Tim Horton's latte but with a spicy chicken taste that nobody asked for. (Hey, but at least there wasn't a ranch or blue cheese element.)