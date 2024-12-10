The Buffalo-Flavored Latte That Rocked The Fast Food World
Have you ever been torn between chowing down on an entire plate of buffalo wings or indulging in your favorite latte? Or — alternatively — have you ever wondered what those two things would taste like together? Probably not, but in 2017, Tim Horton's infamous Buffalo Latte made its way into the fast food world — and, as you can probably guess, it was just as weird as it sounds.
This unusual drink debuted in October 2017, and since it only appeared in two locations in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo Latte has cemented itself as a fast-food urban legend for those outside the region. Since it's definitely one of the weirdest fast-food menu items ever to create controversy, the drink lasted for less than one month, to the surprise of no one — but that didn't stop it from popping into the minds of many every so often.
Created with espresso, mocha, and "Buffalo sauce flavor," and topped with thick, steamed milk and "zesty Buffalo seasoning," the Buffalo Latte had all of the caffeine and sweetness you know and love from a Tim Horton's latte but with a spicy chicken taste that nobody asked for. (Hey, but at least there wasn't a ranch or blue cheese element.)
Why did Tim Horton's create the Buffalo Latte
You're not alone if you've wondered why anyone would make such a strange, nightmare-fueled beverage. While the drink wasn't as well-received as other fast-food creations — like the Unicorn Latte, or even that Starbucks Oleato, which is infused with olive oil — it's worth noting that the Buffalo Latte appeared in the same year that the Buffalo Bills broke "The Buffalo Curse" and went to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. So, it's safe to say that some good came out of it, right?
The latte was created and sold in Buffalo, New York — the birthplace of the beloved Buffalo wing. According to Fox News, the drink came to be since Tim Horton's and the buffalo wing were created in the same year. First served in 1964 in a Buffalo family-owned establishment, the Anchor Bar, the aptly named Buffalo wing, was created by the restaurant's owner, Teressa Bellissimo. At the restaurant, Bellissimo created the now-beloved sauce — comprised of melted butter, hot sauce, and red pepper — tossed some crispy chicken wings in it, and served them with a side of blue cheese and celery because those were the only garnishes she had available.
The signature wings became immensely popular throughout Buffalo (and surrounding areas) in the years following, reaching national popularity by the mid-1980s. Soon after, creative (and later, classic) dishes like buffalo chicken dip, buffalo chicken pizza, or even buffalo chicken frittatas popped into the mainstream — — taking the once low-key and humble bar dish to new and soaring heights. And, yes, that does include the 2017 Buffalo Latte.
However, according to the internet, the drink wasn't all that bad. While the fast-food Frankenstein completely turned some folks off, others were simply underwhelmed — with one X user describing it as "Meh," adding, "I mean I didn't hate it, but I doubt I'd order it again."