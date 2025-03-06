Bread is delicious, and some would argue that bread is practically the foundation of civilization. However, bread isn't always the most nutritional component of a meal, and due to weight loss programs like Atkins or the Keto Diet, some people have opted to remove the food from their diet almost entirely. That said, cutting out bread isn't necessary. After all, bread is delicious and satiating, and not all carbs are bad — some carbs are good for gut health, for instance. Most importantly, even store-bought bread loaves have plenty of healthy options. It just takes a little knowledge and label-reading to transform your sandwich base from sugary empty calories to a nutrition bomb bursting with stuff your body needs.

Do you know how much high fructose corn syrup is in some breads? What about how many vitamins and whole grains? Come to think of it, what do whole grains even do for you? There are lots of components contributing to a loaf's overall health factor. We've scoured the shelves in search of some bread brands that you won't have to lie to your doctor about enjoying.