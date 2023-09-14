19 Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwiches Ranked

Burgers might be the first thing many people think of when fast food comes to mind, but the fried chicken sandwich is never far behind. The fast food model is particularly well-suited to this dish; they cook up at lightning speed, and are best enjoyed ripping hot out of the fryer. At their best, these sandwiches are sublimely salty, gloriously greasy, and colossally crunchy odes to the possibilities of hand-held poultry. Indeed, many people have fond memories of pulling out of a drive-through as they take their first stupendous bite of such a sandwich. In that moment, no other food comes close.

Unfortunately, just as many folks have experienced this meal as a deeply disappointing experience. At its worst, the fast food model turns out fried chicken sandwiches that taste more like doorstops than anything else, lacking crispiness, decent condiments, or high-quality meat. For every delicious dream, there's a limp, flavorless, oily slab. How's a fast food fan supposed to know where to turn? By paying attention to this list, of course. We're here to rank different fast food fried chicken sandwiches from the direly disappointing to the absolutely marvelous.