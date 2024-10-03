The Chicken Big Mac Is Finally Coming To US McDonald's

After garnering such popularity in the U.K. and Ireland that it had a supply shortage, the Chicken Big Mac is finally coming to McDonald's menus in the U.S. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the company announced the Chicken Big Mac hits locations nationwide on October 10. The offering will include all the classic Big Mac toppings but instead of two beef patties fans will find two "tempura battered" chicken patties. It's currently being advertised as a limited time offer — so curious customers will want to get it while they can.

The news leaked early on some social forums, where commenters responded enthusiastically. The Chicken Big Mac's return was eventually confirmed in a TikTok video by the restaurant's CEO in late August. Prices haven't been officially released, but for reference, a typical Big Mac currently costs about $6, or closer to $10 with fries and a drink. Exact prices may vary.

McDonalds' staple Big Mac has been around since 1968, but with the Chicken Big Mac, the fast food chain says it's hoping to appeal to a new audience. "With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, in the email.