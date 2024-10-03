The Chicken Big Mac Is Finally Coming To US McDonald's
After garnering such popularity in the U.K. and Ireland that it had a supply shortage, the Chicken Big Mac is finally coming to McDonald's menus in the U.S. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the company announced the Chicken Big Mac hits locations nationwide on October 10. The offering will include all the classic Big Mac toppings but instead of two beef patties fans will find two "tempura battered" chicken patties. It's currently being advertised as a limited time offer — so curious customers will want to get it while they can.
The news leaked early on some social forums, where commenters responded enthusiastically. The Chicken Big Mac's return was eventually confirmed in a TikTok video by the restaurant's CEO in late August. Prices haven't been officially released, but for reference, a typical Big Mac currently costs about $6, or closer to $10 with fries and a drink. Exact prices may vary.
McDonalds' staple Big Mac has been around since 1968, but with the Chicken Big Mac, the fast food chain says it's hoping to appeal to a new audience. "With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, in the email.
The McDonnell's dupe that created hype for the drop
Another part of appealing to the younger generation? Creating a confusing, mysterious promotion concept to generate online chatter. And mysterious it was. In late September, a pop-up in Los Angeles called "McDonnell's" may have made attendees wonder whether a lawsuit was in order when the menu — deep-fried apple pie, soft-serve, and a crispy, coveted chicken sandwich — tasted strangely similar to the fan-favorite items at the name brand McDonald's.
The pop-up was put on by Chain, a group that regularly hosts one-day food experiences riffing on classic food chains, so the familiarity wasn't actually out of the ordinary. But in a shocking turn of events, the one-day-only pop up experience was revealed to have been an undercover first launch of the Chicken Big Mac, backed by McDonald's.
The email sent to Daily Meal revealed another promo: Big Mac superfan Kai Cenat will be inviting celebrity friends to try the Chicken Big Mac on his unfiltered live-stream for the coming month. "By tapping into some of our fans' biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we're able to serve up more than just a sandwich," Hassan said. "We're bringing experiences that will surprise and delight." Who knows? If we keep asking, maybe they'll bring back the discontinued chicken selects next.