A Jumbo-Sized Chicken Sandwich Is On Its Way To Select McDonald's Menus

Seemingly to prove that bigger might just be better, McDonald's has unleashed a massive new chicken sandwich at select locations across the country. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the chain's Grand McChicken has made its debut in cities around California, including Sacramento, Bakersfield, Fresno, and Chico, as well as Reno, Nevada. Customers in these cities may want to make their way to their local outpost if they're interested in sampling the fast food behemoth's latest upsized offering, as it will only be available at these locations for a limited time.

The Grand McChicken is a spin on the chain's original McChicken sandwich, which features a fried and breaded chicken patty topped with mayonnaise and lettuce and served between a toasted bun. The new sandwich will feature the same ingredients, albeit with a much larger chicken patty (one that extends past the bun), to cater to its hungriest fans. The Grand McChicken can be ordered in-store, on the McDonald's app, or via the drive-thru, provided you're located in one of the cities where the new menu option is being tested.