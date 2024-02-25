Does Canned Crab Meat Come Cooked Or Raw?

Crab meat is a prized delicacy that can be enjoyed in everything from tasty crab cakes to delightful hot crab dip. Still, despite its deliciousness, some of us dread working with this crustacean. Not only is the price likely to make your wallet hurt, but the process of breaking down whole crabs can be tedious. The reward for picking every last bit of meat is worth it, but sometimes, you just can't be bothered. That's where canned crab comes in.

Canned crab meat is a great alternative that suits most recipes, not to mention it's far more affordable. If you've never worked with it, however, you may wonder: Do you have to take the extra time to cook canned crab separately before adding it to your dishes? The answer is no — canned crab comes fully cooked and ready-to-eat.

Canning crab begins by cooking the crabs whole. The crabs are cleaned, then the meat is removed and pasteurized before it's sealed into cans. This canning technique deters the risk of bacterial growth and ensures that the crab meat is safe for eating right out of the can. How's that for easy and convenient? However, you should know that canned crab doesn't last forever, especially after you open it.