One Type Of Canned Tuna Has The Mildest, Least Fishy Flavor
When it comes to food, fresh is generally best. But that's not always completely true. When it comes to fish, even professional chefs have brands of canned tuna they swear by. Not all canned tuna is created equal, though. It's entirely possible that you might pick up some cans that are so overwhelmingly fishy that they have all the neighborhood cats peeking in your kitchen window.
These sorts of too-intense fishy flavors and smells turn some away from eating tuna. Indeed, many people prefer a milder fish that lets the other flavors of a dish shine. But feeling this way doesn't mean you have to abandon tuna. Let's say you're going to use canned tuna to make fish tacos. If you want a mild tuna that's not going to overpower the avocado and fresh herbs, there's only one choice: albacore.
Albacore has a few advantages. Not only is it the mildest variety of tuna, it's a bigger species with meat that breaks down into larger chunks that are perfect for adding texture to a dish, as well as taste. This does, however, come with a massive caveat: Don't opt for albacore every day. Some people might want to avoid it altogether, and it's all to do with mercury content.
Albacore tuna comes with a mild flavor, delightful texture, and high mercury content
There's a really easy way to know if a can of tuna contains albacore: It's often called white tuna, and can be labeled as "solid white." The meat of the albacore is firmer, lighter in color, and incredibly mild. It's the other varieties – like skipjack and yellowfin — that have a softer texture, darker color, and stronger smell and taste. If you're worried about the nutritional values of the different types, they're all fairly similar as far as things like omega-3 fatty acid content — but there's a down side. Albacore is highest in mercury content, and for some individuals, that can be a major concern — especially if you plan on eating canned tuna on a daily basis.
Since albacore tuna live longer and get bigger than other species, they have more of a chance to absorb mercury, which then makes it into your sandwiches, salads, and other tuna dishes. Furthermore, some individual cans can contain fish with higher-than-average levels of mercury, to the point where some groups (like children and those who are pregnant) are discouraged from eating it at all. Tests conducted by Consumer Reports in 2023 found that although mercury levels varied widely across cans and brands, many were high enough that they recommended limiting weekly albacore intake to just one serving. Bottom line? You might think albacore tastes the best, but be aware of potential concerns regarding mercury.