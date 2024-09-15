One Type Of Canned Tuna Has The Mildest, Least Fishy Flavor

When it comes to food, fresh is generally best. But that's not always completely true. When it comes to fish, even professional chefs have brands of canned tuna they swear by. Not all canned tuna is created equal, though. It's entirely possible that you might pick up some cans that are so overwhelmingly fishy that they have all the neighborhood cats peeking in your kitchen window.

These sorts of too-intense fishy flavors and smells turn some away from eating tuna. Indeed, many people prefer a milder fish that lets the other flavors of a dish shine. But feeling this way doesn't mean you have to abandon tuna. Let's say you're going to use canned tuna to make fish tacos. If you want a mild tuna that's not going to overpower the avocado and fresh herbs, there's only one choice: albacore.

Albacore has a few advantages. Not only is it the mildest variety of tuna, it's a bigger species with meat that breaks down into larger chunks that are perfect for adding texture to a dish, as well as taste. This does, however, come with a massive caveat: Don't opt for albacore every day. Some people might want to avoid it altogether, and it's all to do with mercury content.