Don't Shy Away From Canned Chicken For Incredible 3-Ingredient Nuggets

Canned chicken has more uses than you may think, including in delicious chicken nuggets. Making these nuggets couldn't get any easier: They require just three ingredients and very little prep. Along with a can of chicken — or two, depending on how many nuggets you'd like to make — the ingredient list consists of just mozzarella cheese and an egg. The egg and cheese both act as binders to keep the nuggets together while also adding extra flavor. Combine the ingredients together in a bowl, then shape the mixture into nuggets. Finally, bake them in an air fryer or the oven – either way, they'll be ready in under 30 minutes.

Once baked, these nuggets are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside — and super tasty. You may find you like them a whole lot better than the chicken nuggets you can pick up in the frozen food aisle, or even classic fast food versions.