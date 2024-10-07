Don't Shy Away From Canned Chicken For Incredible 3-Ingredient Nuggets
Canned chicken has more uses than you may think, including in delicious chicken nuggets. Making these nuggets couldn't get any easier: They require just three ingredients and very little prep. Along with a can of chicken — or two, depending on how many nuggets you'd like to make — the ingredient list consists of just mozzarella cheese and an egg. The egg and cheese both act as binders to keep the nuggets together while also adding extra flavor. Combine the ingredients together in a bowl, then shape the mixture into nuggets. Finally, bake them in an air fryer or the oven – either way, they'll be ready in under 30 minutes.
Once baked, these nuggets are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside — and super tasty. You may find you like them a whole lot better than the chicken nuggets you can pick up in the frozen food aisle, or even classic fast food versions.
How to make the chicken nuggets taste even better
If you're willing to use an extra ingredient or two, you can make canned chicken nuggets even tastier. For one, while the three-ingredient nuggets have plenty of flavor as is, you can always add more seasoning. Simple options such as garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper make a difference if you're looking for a bit more flavor. If you want to make the nuggets spicy, you can add a touch of cayenne to bring in a kick of heat. You can also use more than one type of cheese; many chicken nugget recipes out there combine mozzarella and parmesan. But feel free to pick and choose your own favorite cheeses to incorporate into the nuggets, such as cheddar, gruyère, and whatever else catches your fancy.
You should also make sure that you have a delicious sauce ready for dipping the chicken nuggets into. Ketchup or ranch are always good options — you can even make your own homemade ranch or homemade ketchup to ensure the sauce is super fresh. If you're looking for something a bit different, garlic aioli pairs beautifully with the chicken nuggets. Or, for a sauce with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, try a hot honey mustard.